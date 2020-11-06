Moog Announces Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) has declared a quarterly dividend of $.25 per share on the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 7, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2020.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

