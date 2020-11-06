Moog Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended October 3, 2020.

Sales of $2.9 billion, down 1% from a year ago;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.28 includes $1.68 per share in pandemic-related charges and $2.85 per share charge related to settlement accounting on the U.S defined benefit pension plan;

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $4.81;

Operating margins of 7.5% with adjusted operating margins of 10.0%; and

$279 million cash flow from operating activities.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Given the considerable uncertainty around the extent and duration of business disruptions related to the pandemic, the Company is not providing guidance for fiscal year 2021.

Segment Results

Aircraft Controls segment sales in the quarter were $275 million, down 19% year over year. Military OEM aircraft sales of $129 million were 21% higher, tied to very strong F-35 Joint Strike Fighter sales which increased 59%. Military aftermarket sales of $65 million increased 27%, the result of higher sustainment activity across the full portfolio of platforms.

Total commercial aircraft revenues were $81 million, 56% lower. Sales to commercial OEM customers were down 61%, the result of declining production rates and actions taken by OEMs to reduce inventory. Commercial aftermarket sales decreased 34% on lower repair activity.

Full-year Aircraft Controls sales were $1.2 billion, down 7%. Military aircraft sales of $721 million were 16% higher. Military OEM sales increased 13%, to $470 million, led by F-35 program sales and funded development work. Military aftermarket sales were 21% higher, led by increased F-35 repair volume reflecting the size of the aircraft’s active fleet.

Space and Defense segment sales in the quarter were $207 million, up 9% year over year. Space sales of $84 million increased 40% on strength across the space portfolio, led by hypersonics, propulsion, avionics, and satellite programs. Defense sales were down 5%, at $123 million, mostly tied to weaker sales of security products and missile steering controls.

Space and Defense sales for the year increased 13%, to $770 million. Space sales were 34% higher, at $294 million, driven by increases across all categories. Defense sales increased 2%, to $476 million, as higher sales for naval programs and components used in a variety of ground vehicle markets were partially offset by lower sales of security products.

Industrial Systems segment sales were $225 million, 4% lower compared to last year’s fourth quarter. Medical product sales increased 22% on very strong sales of IV and enteral feeding pumps. Energy market sales decreased 5%, on softness in offshore exploration products. Sales of industrial automation products were off 10%, with the decrease attributed to reduced capital spending globally and exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic. Sales into simulation and test applications declined 30%, mostly due to reduced demand for flight simulators.

Full-year Industrial Systems sales were $909 million, down 1%. Sales of medical pumps and associated products increased 20%, to $273 million, tied to market share gains for the full portfolio of pump products and breathing equipment components. Energy sales were up 6%, to $128 million, the result of the acquired sales from the GAT acquisition. Industrial automation sales of $405 million were off 9% as second half sales were depressed by the pandemic. Simulation and test sales were 17% lower, at $103 million.

Total backlog was $2.6 billion, with 12-month backlog at $1.7 billion, an increase of 10% from a year ago.

“Fiscal ’20 was a year of records for our company, divided into 2 halves,” said John Scannell, Chairman and CEO. “The first half was characterized by record sales, record net earnings and record earnings per share. In the second half we generated record free cash flow. I believe you see the true strength of a company during times of adversity. On that measure, fiscal ’20 was a record year for our company in every way. Our employees across the globe did an outstanding job managing through an unprecedented crisis. It was definitely not the year we planned for 12 months ago, and to say it was a challenge would be an understatement. However, our long-term strategy of diversity across end markets and financial prudence served us well.”

Cautionary Statement

Information included or incorporated by reference in this report that does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied by or containing words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “presume” and “assume,” are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance and are not guarantees of future performance. This includes but is not limited to, the Company’s expectation and ability to pay a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in the future, subject to the determination by the board of directors, and based on an evaluation of company earnings, financial condition and requirements, business conditions, capital allocation determinations and other factors, risks and uncertainties. The impact or occurrence of these could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. These important factors, risks and uncertainties include:

COVID-19 Pandemic Risks

We face various risks related to health pandemics such as the global COVID-19 pandemic, which may have material adverse consequences on our operations, financial position, cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers.

Strategic Risks

We operate in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess;

Our new products and technology research and development efforts are substantial and may not be successful which could reduce our sales and earnings;

Our inability to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement could prevent or restrict our ability to compete; and

Our sales and earnings may be affected if we cannot identify, acquire or integrate strategic acquisitions, or as we conduct divestitures.

Market Condition Risks

The markets we serve are cyclical and sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events, which may cause our operating results to fluctuate;

We depend heavily on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated, and the failure to receive funding or the termination of one or more of these contracts could reduce our sales and increase our costs;

The loss of The Boeing Company as a customer or a significant reduction in sales to The Boeing Company could adversely impact our operating results; and

We may not realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog as revenue, which could adversely affect our future revenue and growth prospects.

Operational Risks

Our business operations may be adversely affected by information systems interruptions, intrusions or new software implementations;

We may not be able to prevent, or timely detect, issues with our products and our manufacturing processes which may adversely affect our operations and our earnings;

If our subcontractors or suppliers fail to perform their contractual obligations, our prime contract performance and our ability to obtain future business could be materially and adversely impacted; and

The failure or misuse of our products may damage our reputation, necessitate a product recall or result in claims against us that exceed our insurance coverage, thereby requiring us to pay significant damages.

Financial Risks

We make estimates in accounting for over-time contracts, and changes in these estimates may have significant impacts on our earnings;

We enter into fixed-price contracts, which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns;

Our indebtedness and restrictive covenants under our credit facilities could limit our operational and financial flexibility;

The phase out of LIBOR may negatively impact our debt agreements and financial position, results of operations and liquidity;

Significant changes in discount rates, rates of return on pension assets, mortality tables and other factors could adversely affect our earnings and equity and increase our pension funding requirements;

A write-off of all or part of our goodwill or other intangible assets could adversely affect our operating results and net worth; and

Unforeseen exposure to additional income tax liabilities may affect our operating results.

Legal and Compliance Risks

Contracting on government programs is subject to significant regulation, including rules related to bidding, billing and accounting standards, and any false claims or non-compliance could subject us to fines, penalties or possible debarment;

Our operations in foreign countries expose us to political and currency risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory environments;

Government regulations could limit our ability to sell our products outside the United States and otherwise adversely affect our business;

We are involved in various legal proceedings, the outcome of which may be unfavorable to us; and

Our operations are subject to environmental laws, and complying with those laws may cause us to incur significant costs.

General Risks

The United Kingdom's decision to exit the European Union may result in short-term and long-term adverse impacts on our results of operations;

Escalating tariffs, restrictions on imports or other trade barriers between the United States and various countries may impact our results of operations;

Future terror attacks, war, natural disasters or other catastrophic events beyond our control could negatively impact our business; and

Our performance could suffer if we cannot maintain our culture as well as attract, retain and engage our employees.

These factors are not exhaustive. New factors, risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time that may affect the forward-looking statements made herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. We disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this report.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net sales $ 706,895 $ 765,207 $ 2,884,554 $ 2,904,663 Cost of sales 530,581 558,197 2,118,150 2,088,831 Inventory write-down 3,913 — 22,708 — Gross profit 172,401 207,010 743,696 815,832 Research and development 28,562 31,935 110,865 126,453 Selling, general and administrative 95,430 104,812 397,947 404,653 Interest 8,974 9,868 38,897 39,269 Long-lived asset impairment 5,968 — 37,839 — Restructuring 5,394 — 10,700 — Pension settlement 121,324 — 121,324 — Other 6,413 3,860 20,707 18,505 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (99,664 ) 56,535 5,417 226,952 Income taxes (benefit) (21,687 ) 11,980 (3,788 ) 52,404 Net earnings (loss) $ (77,977 ) $ 44,555 $ 9,205 $ 174,548 Net earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (2.40 ) $ 1.28 $ 0.28 $ 5.01 Diluted $ (2.40 ) $ 1.27 $ 0.28 $ 4.96 Average common shares outstanding Basic 32,539,248 34,811,076 33,257,684 34,854,614 Diluted 32,539,248 35,107,997 33,437,801 35,178,968

Results shown in the previous table includes charges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a charge associated with the purchase of a single premium non-participating group annuity contract from Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company and the related transfer of future benefit obligations and annuity administration for certain retirees and beneficiaries under the Moog Inc. Employees' Retirement Plan. COVID-19 impacts include inventory write-down, long-lived asset impairment and restructuring charges. The table below adjusts the income taxes (benefit), net earnings (loss) and diluted net earnings (loss) per share to exclude these impacts.

Reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted income taxes (benefit), net earnings (loss) and diluted net earnings (loss) per share are as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 As Reported: Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ (99,664 ) $ 56,535 $ 5,417 $ 226,952 Income taxes (benefit) (21,687 ) 11,980 (3,788 ) 52,404 Effective income tax rate 21.8 % 21.2 % (69.9 )% 23.1 % Net earnings (loss) (77,977 ) 44,555 9,205 174,548 Diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ (2.40 ) $ 1.27 $ 0.28 $ 4.96 COVID-19 Pandemic Charges: Earnings before income taxes $ 15,275 $ — $ 71,247 $ — Income taxes 3,494 — 16,506 — Net earnings 11,781 — 54,741 — Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.36 $ — $ 1.68 $ — Pension Settlement: Earnings before income taxes $ 121,324 $ — $ 121,324 $ — Income taxes 28,632 — 28,632 — Net earnings 92,692 — 92,692 — Diluted net earnings per share $ 2.85 $ — $ 2.85 $ — As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 36,935 $ 56,535 $ 197,988 $ 226,952 Income taxes 10,439 11,980 41,350 52,404 Effective income tax rate 28.3 % 21.2 % 20.9 % 23.1 % Net earnings 26,496 44,555 156,638 174,548 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 1.27 $ 4.81 $ 4.96 The diluted net earnings per share associated with the charges have been calculated using the quarterly average outstanding shares in the period in which the charges were incurred.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net sales: Aircraft Controls $ 275,001 $ 341,565 $ 1,205,750 $ 1,302,972 Space and Defense Controls 206,958 189,530 770,114 683,468 Industrial Systems 224,936 234,112 908,690 918,223 Net sales $ 706,895 $ 765,207 $ 2,884,554 $ 2,904,663 Operating profit: Aircraft Controls $ 3,430 $ 27,896 $ 34,670 $ 122,701 1.2 % 8.2 % 2.9 % 9.4 % Space and Defense Controls 29,443 25,880 101,667 88,990 14.2 % 13.7 % 13.2 % 13.0 % Industrial Systems 10,548 26,023 80,025 109,451 4.7 % 11.1 % 8.8 % 11.9 % Total operating profit 43,421 79,799 216,362 321,142 6.1 % 10.4 % 7.5 % 11.1 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 8,974 9,868 38,897 39,269 Equity-based compensation expense 1,000 1,334 5,661 6,464 Pension settlement 121,324 — 121,324 — Non-service pension expense 3,791 4,886 15,231 19,552 Corporate and other expenses, net 7,996 7,176 29,832 28,905 Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ (99,664 ) $ 56,535 $ 5,417 $ 226,952

Operating Profit and Margins - as adjusted are as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 Aircraft Controls operating profit - as reported $ 3,430 $ 27,896 $ 34,670 $ 122,701 Inventory write-down 3,913 — 22,448 — Long-lived asset impairment (268 ) — 31,262 — Restructuring 444 — 3,340 — Aircraft Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 7,519 $ 27,896 $ 91,720 $ 122,701 2.7 % 8.2 % 7.6 % 9.4 % Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as reported $ 29,443 $ 25,880 $ 101,667 $ 88,990 Long-lived asset impairment — — 341 — Restructuring — — 185 — Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 29,443 $ 25,880 $ 102,193 $ 88,990 14.2 % 13.7 % 13.3 % 13.0 % Industrial Systems operating profit - as reported $ 10,548 $ 26,023 $ 80,025 $ 109,451 Inventory write-down — — 260 — Long-lived asset impairment 6,236 — 6,236 — Restructuring 4,950 — 7,175 — Industrial Systems operating profit- as adjusted $ 21,734 $ 26,023 $ 93,696 $ 109,451 9.7 % 11.1 % 10.3 % 11.9 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 58,696 $ 79,799 $ 287,609 $ 321,142 8.3 % 10.4 % 10.0 % 11.1 %

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,583 $ 89,702 Restricted cash 489 2,846 Receivables, net 855,535 954,355 Inventories, net 623,043 534,974 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,837 47,096 Total current assets 1,613,487 1,628,973 Property, plant and equipment, net 600,498 586,767 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,393 — Goodwill 821,856 784,240 Intangible assets, net 85,046 79,646 Deferred income taxes 18,924 19,992 Other assets 17,627 14,619 Total assets $ 3,225,831 $ 3,114,237 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current installments of long-term debt $ 350 $ 249 Accounts payable 176,868 257,677 Accrued compensation 109,510 143,765 Contract advances 203,338 137,242 Accrued liabilities and other 220,488 188,725 Total current liabilities 710,554 727,658 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 929,982 832,984 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 183,366 160,034 Deferred income taxes 40,474 40,528 Other long-term liabilities 118,372 30,552 Total liabilities 1,982,748 1,791,756 Shareholders’ equity Common stock - Class A 43,799 43,795 Common stock - Class B 7,481 7,485 Additional paid-in capital 472,645 510,546 Retained earnings 2,112,734 2,128,739 Treasury shares (990,783 ) (769,569 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (64,242 ) (111,492 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (53,098 ) (71,546 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (285,453 ) (415,477 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,243,083 1,322,481 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,225,831 $ 3,114,237

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended October 3,

2020 September 28,

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 9,205 $ 174,548 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 74,243 71,926 Amortization 12,729 13,334 Deferred income taxes (40,845 ) (4,598 ) Equity-based compensation expense 5,661 6,464 Impairment of long-lived assets and inventory write-down 60,547 — Pension settlement 121,324 — Other 9,636 4,239 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables 111,525 (79,887 ) Inventories (99,015 ) (96,652 ) Accounts payable (84,065 ) 52,499 Contract advances 65,680 (14,432 ) Accrued expenses (3,516 ) 19,758 Accrued income taxes (17,964 ) 3,818 Net pension and post retirement liabilities 33,305 32,529 Other assets and liabilities 20,727 (2,123 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 279,177 181,423 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (54,265 ) — Purchase of property, plant and equipment (88,284 ) (118,422 ) Other investing transactions (3,644 ) 2,702 Net cash used by investing activities (146,193 ) (115,720 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net short-term repayments — (3,653 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 1,151,550 971,658 Payments on revolving lines of credit (1,187,159 ) (998,726 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 15,128 — Payments on long-term debt (74,470 ) (411 ) Proceeds from senior notes, net of issuance costs 491,769 — Payments on senior notes (300,000 ) — Payments on finance lease obligations (1,167 ) — Payment of dividends (25,210 ) (34,857 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 7,014 5,268 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (232,290 ) (40,955 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 24,721 13,990 Purchase of stock held by SECT (6,774 ) (15,288 ) Proceeds from sale of SERP stock — 4,293 Other financing transactions (5,878 ) — Net cash used by financing activities (142,766 ) (98,681 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,306 (2,180 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,476 ) (35,158 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 92,548 127,706 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 85,072 $ 92,548

