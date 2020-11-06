 

Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund (TSX: GEC.UN) (the “Fund”) announced that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be made in the open market through the facilities of the TSX. This NCIB will commence on November 12, 2020 and will terminate on November 11, 2021. In accordance with the Declaration of Trust by which the Fund is governed, market purchases pursuant to its NCIB may be effected by the Fund.

The Fund had 2,764,771 units issued and outstanding as at October 30, 2020. The Fund may, during the 12 month period commencing November 12, 2020 purchase on the TSX up to 276,477 units, being 10% of the public float and may not, in any 30 day period, purchase more than 55,295 units, being 2% of the units issued and outstanding. The Fund will hold in treasury for resale all units purchased pursuant to the bid. As at October 30, 2020 the Fund had purchased 234,800 units on the TSX at an average price of $11.73 per unit under its previously approved normal course issuer bid. The Fund had the ability to purchase up to 559,525 units under its last NCIB. The manager of the Fund believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds.

Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GEC.UN”.

For further information visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact the undersigned:

Nancy Tham
Managing Director, Sales and Marketing
(416) 847-5349

November 6, 2020

This press release may contain forward-looking information, including with respect to future purchases of Units by the Fund. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes current expectations, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents an estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.


Glb RE & E-C Dv/Sh CAD jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund (TSX: GEC.UN) (the “Fund”) announced that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and received its approval to make a normal …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital ...
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...