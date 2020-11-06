 

Atea Pharmaceuticals Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Barbara Duncan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

Experienced Financial Executive Brings Leadership and Public Company Expertise

BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections, today announced the appointment of Barbara Duncan to its Board of Directors, where she will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

“We are delighted to welcome Barbara to the Atea Board of Directors. Her financial acumen combined with her considerable experience advising a variety of biopharmaceutical companies will make Barbara’s guidance invaluable to Atea as we navigate the public markets and advance our antiviral pipeline,” said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals.

"I am proud to join Atea at this critical juncture as the Company recently transitioned to a publicly traded entity," said Ms. Duncan. "Importantly, I am excited to be a part of the team working to make a difference in this global pandemic through the advancement of AT-527, an oral product candidate for the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19.”

Ms. Duncan previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Prior to her leadership role with Intercept, Ms. Duncan was Chief Financial Officer and then Chief Executive Officer at DOV Pharmaceutical, which was sold to Euthymics Bioscience. Before that, she served as Vice President of Corporate Finance - Global Healthcare at Lehman Brothers and as Director of Corporate Finance at SBC Warburg Dillon Read. Ms. Duncan currently serves on the Board of Directors of Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Jounce Therapeutics, ObsEva SA, and OVID Therapeutics.

Ms. Duncan received an M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. from Louisiana State University.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging the Company’s deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleoside biology, and medicinal chemistry, Atea has built a proprietary purine nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, dengue virus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will.oconnor@sternir.com

Media:
Carol Guaccero
301-606-4722
contactus@ateapharma.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atea Pharmaceuticals Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Barbara Duncan Experienced Financial Executive Brings Leadership and Public Company ExpertiseBOSTON, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital ...
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...