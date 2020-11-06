 

Shattuck Labs to Present Virtually at Cowen 4th Annual IO Next Summit

06.11.2020, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and other senior executives will participate in the Cowen 4th Annual IO Next Summit 2020 on November 13, 2020.

Conference Presentation Details
Conference: Cowen 4th Annual IO Next Summit
Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst, Marc Frahm, Ph.D.
Date: November 13, 2020
Time: 2:15 p.m. EST
Webcast Link: Available Here

The live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Director of Finance
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Stephanie.ascher@sternir.com


Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Shattuck Labs to Present Poster on Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, Platform at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting
29.10.20
Shattuck Labs to Present at CD47|Sirpα Summit 2020
22.10.20
Shattuck Labs to Present at TIGIT Therapies Digital Summit 2020