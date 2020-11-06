 

Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Commercialize QINLOCK (Ripretinib) in a Multi-Regional Agreement

PETACH TIKVA, Israel and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medison Pharma, a leading international commercial partner for highly innovative therapies, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) to commercialize QINLOCK, a switch-control tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in Canada and Israel for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

GIST is a cancer that occurs in the gastrointestinal tract, most commonly in the stomach or small intestine. QINLOCK has been approved in Canada as of June 2020 for the treatment of adult patients with GIST who have received prior treatment with imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib and is expected to be launched by Medison Canada in Q4 2020. Medison Israel is planning to submit QINLOCK for registration during Q1 2021 and commence an early access program (EAP) for Israeli patients immediately after. QINLOCK has also been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for fourth-line GIST.

"We are proud to join forces with Deciphera and share a joint commitment to making highly innovative therapies accessible to cancer patients. Our multi-territorial partnership enables Deciphera to accelerate the reach of its breakthrough oncology treatment to patients across markets," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison Pharma.

"QINLOCK is a great fit for our portfolio and meets the growing need in Canada for cutting-edge therapies. Medison Canada is the only commercial partner in the Canadian market that focuses solely on providing access to life-saving, innovative therapeutics to Canadian patients," said Joe O'Neill, GM of Medison Canada.

"We are focused on bringing QINLOCK to people living with GIST around the world and are proud to be expanding the geographical reach of this important medicine to patients in Canada and Israel," said Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera. "We look forward to partnering with Medison to provide patients and doctors with this much-needed therapeutic option for the treatment of advanced GIST."

About Medison Pharma

Medison is one of the world's largest commercial partner of leading global biotech companies. Medison is uniquely qualified to provide the complete spectrum of integrated services for international companies looking to enter or expand their presence in International markets, focusing on Canada, Israel and Central Eastern Europe. Medison runs a corporate venture arm with a dedicated research and evaluation team boasting deep scientific and commercial backgrounds. Medison also operates a scouting program to cater its partners and is an active investor in life science projects around drug development and digital health. For more information, visit www.medison.co.il and follow us on LinkedIn.

