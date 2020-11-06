OFS Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results & Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) ("OFS Capital," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net investment income of $2.71 million, or $0.20 per share.

Net asset value ("NAV") per share increased to $11.18 at September 30, 2020 from $10.10 at June 30, 2020. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, our portfolio recognized net gains of $15.3 million.

No new loans placed on non-accrual status in the quarter.

At September 30, 2020, 91% and 74% of our loan portfolio and total portfolio, respectively, consisted of senior secured loans, based on fair value.

As of September 30, 2020, 88% of our debt matures in 2024 and beyond and 54% of our outstanding debt is unsecured.

On November 3, 2020, OFS Capital's Board of Directors declared a distribution of $0.18 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020, payable on December 31, 2020, to stockholders of record as of December 24, 2020.

“Our net asset value per share increased 11% from June 30, 2020 due to appreciation of the portfolio and we had no new loans placed on non-accrual status in the quarter,” said Bilal Rashid, OFS Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that our portfolio companies continue to perform above our expectations considering the challenging economic and public health impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.”

We believe that we have diverse sources of funding. As of quarter end, we had approximately $18.3 million of cash. In addition, we had additional capacity on our revolving corporate credit line with Pacific Western Bank and senior loan facility with BNP Paribas, which are both subject to a borrowing base and other covenants. Our senior loan facility with BNP has no LIBOR floor and matures in 2024.

At September 30, 2020, our asset coverage ratio was 174% and we remained in compliance with all applicable financial covenant thresholds under our outstanding debt and our minimum asset coverage requirement under the 1940 Act.

HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except for per share data)

Portfolio Overview At September 30, 2020 Total assets $ 481.7 Investment portfolio, at fair value $ 456.3 Net assets $ 149.9 Net asset value per share $ 11.18 Weighted average yield on performing debt investments (1) 10.10 % Weighted average yield on total debt investments (2) 8.99 % Weighted average yield on total investments (3) 8.39 %

(1) The weighted average yield on our performing debt and structured finance note investments is computed as (a) the sum of (i) the annual stated accruing interest on debt investments plus the annualized accretion of loan origination fees, original issue discount, market discount or premium, and loan amendment fees at the balance sheet date, plus (ii) the annual effective yield on structured finance notes at the balance sheet date divided by (b) amortized cost of our debt and structured finance note investments, excluding debt investments in non-accrual status as of the balance sheet date. (2) The weighted average yield on our total debt and structured finance note investments is computed as (a) the sum of (i) the annual stated accruing interest on debt investments plus the annualized accretion of loan origination fees, original issue discount, market discount or premium, and loan amendment fees at the balance sheet date, plus (ii) the annual effective yield on structured finance notes at the balance sheet date divided by (b) amortized cost of our debt and structured finance note investments, including debt investments in non-accrual status as of the balance sheet date. (3) The weighted average yield on total investments is computed as (a) the annual stated accruing interest plus the annualized accretion of loan origination fees, original issue discount, market discount or premium, and loan amendment fees on our debt investments at the balance sheet date, plus the annual effective yield on our structured finance notes at the balance sheet date, plus the effective cash yield on our performing preferred equity investments divided by (b) amortized cost of our total investment portfolio, including assets on non-accrual basis as of the balance sheet date. The weighted average yield of investments is not the same as a return on investment for our stockholders but, rather, relates to a portion of our investment portfolio and is calculated before the payment of all of our fees and expenses.

Quarter Ended September 30, Operating Results 2020 2019 Total investment income $ 10.5 $ 13.9 Net investment income $ 2.7 $ 4.9 Net investment income per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.36 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 16.8 $ 1.8

Quarter Ended September 30, Portfolio Activity 2020 2019 Number of new portfolio company investments 3 4 Investments in new portfolio companies $ 1.5 $ 25.5 Investments in existing portfolio companies $ 7.8 $ 13.4 Investments in structured finance notes $ 0.8 $ 2.4 Number of portfolio companies and structured finance notes at end of period 74 73

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

The total fair value of our investment portfolio was $456.3 million at September 30, 2020, which was equal to approximately 94% of amortized cost. As of September 30, 2020, the fair value of our debt investment portfolio totaled $368.5 million in 56 portfolio companies, of which 91% and 9% were senior secured loans and subordinated loans, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, we also held approximately $55.3 million in equity investments, at fair value, in 14 portfolio companies in which we also held debt investments, as well as nine portfolio companies in which we solely held an equity investment. As of September 30, 2020, our investment portfolio also included nine investments in structured finance notes with a fair value of $32.5 million. At September 30, 2020, we had unfunded commitments of $7.4 million to three portfolio companies. As of September 30, 2020, floating rate loans as a percentage of fair value comprised 88% of our debt investment portfolio, with the remaining 12% in fixed rate loans.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Income

Investment Income

Recurring interest income decreased by $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to a $1.8 million decrease in the average outstanding performing loan balance, and a $1.0 million decrease resulting from a 100 basis point reduction in the recurring earned yield on our portfolio primarily due to declines in LIBOR.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we recognized fee income of $0.1 million primarily due to syndication fees. Fee income during the third quarter declined $0.2 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 due to a decrease in prepayment fees.

Expenses

Interest expense

Interest expense of $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 remained consistent over the corresponding prior year period. The average dollar borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $332.7 million, an increase from $325.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Management fee

Management fee expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $0.3 million over the corresponding prior year period due to a decrease in our average total assets. This decrease was primarily attributable to a $66.4 million increase in principal payments and sales of portfolio investments during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the corresponding prior year period.

Incentive fee

Incentive fee expense decreased $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to an approximately $0.24 per share decline in net interest margin—total interest income less interest expense.

Administration fee

Administration fee expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 remained stable compared to the corresponding prior year period.

Net Gain (Loss) on Investments

Our portfolio experienced net gains of $15.3 million in the third quarter primarily as a result of performance improvements and expansion of the valuation multiple at Pfanstiehl Holdings, Inc., which appreciated $7.9 million. We also experienced net appreciation on our $5.0 million of Structured Finance Note and broadly syndicated loan investments, due to increased liquidity in the broadly syndicated market. These net gains were partially offset by $5.7 million in net unrealized losses on our debt investments in Envocore Holding, LLC, Inc., Eblens Holdings, Inc., and 3rd Rock Gaming Holding, LLC.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we recognized net gains of $7.1 million on our senior debt investments, primarily as a result of unrealized appreciation of $3.5 million and $3.4 million on broadly syndicated loans and directly originated loans, respectively.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we recognized net losses of $4.0 million on our subordinated debt investments, primarily as a result of unrealized depreciation of $3.4 million on Eblens Holdings, Inc.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we recognized net gains of $10.8 million on our common equity, warrants and other investments, primarily as a result of unrealized appreciation of $7.8 million on Pfanstiehl Holdings, Inc. and $2.4 million on our equity appreciation rights in Southern Technical Institute, LLC.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we recognized unrealized appreciation of $1.5 million on our Structured Finance Note investments, primarily due to the continued return of liquidity to the broadly syndicated loan market.

Other

Our net asset value per share was also impacted a combined $0.09 per share for a one-time $1.1 million impairment of goodwill and a $0.2 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the partial prepayment of our SBA debentures and reduction in the total commitment on our senior secured revolving credit facility with Pacific Western Bank.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

At September 30, 2020, we had $18.3 million in cash, which includes $5.1 million held by our wholly owned small business investment company, OFS SBIC I, LP ("SBIC I LP"). Our use of cash held by SBIC I LP is restricted by SBA regulation, including limitations on the amount of cash SBIC I LP can distribute to OFS Capital as parent company. As of September 30, 2020, we had an unused commitment of $50.0 million under our senior secured revolving credit facility with Pacific Western Bank, as well as an unused commitment of $125.4 million under our BNP revolving credit facility, both subject to a borrowing base and other covenants. Based on fair values and equity capital at September 30, 2020, we could access available lines of credit for $100 million and remain in compliance with 1940 Act asset coverage requirement.

On October 7, 2020, we executed an amendment to our business loan agreement with Pacific Western Bank in order to reduce the total commitment under the senior secured revolving credit facility from $50 million to $20 million. We expect to benefit from a reduction in the unused commitment fee of 0.50% on any unused portion of the total commitment over $15 million. As of November 4, 2020, we had cash on hand of approximately $48.5 million and, after giving effect to the reduction, an unused commitment of $20 million under our senior secured revolving credit facility with Pacific Western Bank, subject to a borrowing base and other covenants.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus as a pandemic, and on March 13, 2020 the United States declared a national emergency with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted global economic activity and caused significant volatility and negative pressure in financial markets. The COVID-19 pandemic and the preventative measures taken to contain or mitigate its spread have caused, and are continuing to cause, business shutdowns, cancellations of events and travel, significant reductions in demand for certain goods and services, reductions in business activity and financial transactions, supply chain interruptions, and overall economic and financial market instability both globally and in the United States. Such effects will likely continue for the duration of the pandemic, which is uncertain, and for some period thereafter. The outbreak could have a continued adverse impact on economic and market conditions on a global scale. The rapid development and fluidity of this situation precludes any prediction as to the ultimate adverse impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the COVID-19 pandemic presents material uncertainty and risks with respect to the underlying value of the Company’s portfolio companies, the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, such as the potential negative impact to financing arrangements, increased costs of operations, changes in law and/or regulation, and uncertainty regarding government and regulatory policy. Further, the operational and financial performance of the portfolio companies in which the Company makes investments have been, and may continue to be, significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn has, and may continue to have, an impact on the valuation of the Company’s investments.

Accordingly, the Company cannot predict the extent to which its business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows will be affected at this time. The potential impact to the Company’s results will depend to a large extent on future developments and new information that may emerge regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by authorities and other entities to contain the coronavirus or treat its impact, all of which are beyond the Company’s control.

CONFERENCE CALL

OFS Capital will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties may participate in the call via the following:

INTERNET: Go to www.ofscapital.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available for 90 days on OFS Capital’s website at www.ofscapital.com.

TELEPHONE: Dial (877) 510-7674 (Domestic) or (412) 902-4139 (International) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time and may be accessed by calling (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and utilizing conference ID #10149268.

For more detailed discussion of the financial and other information included in this press release, please refer to OFS Capital’s Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which we expect to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today.

OFS Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) Assets Investments, at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $359,108 and $396,201, respectively) $ 324,059 $ 372,535 Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $114,141 and $131,950, respectively) 124,185 135,679 Control investment (amortized cost of $10,811 and $10,520, respectively) 8,084 8,717 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $484,060 and $538,671, respectively) 456,328 516,931 Cash 18,297 13,447 Interest receivable 2,790 3,349 Receivable for investments sold 1,453 — Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,807 4,461 Total assets $ 481,675 $ 538,188 Liabilities Revolving lines of credit $ 24,650 $ 56,450 SBA debentures (net of deferred debt issuance costs of $1,415 and $1,904, respectively) 127,355 147,976 Unsecured notes (net of deferred debt issuance costs of $5,168 and $4,798 respectively) 172,682 148,052 Interest payable 2,055 3,505 Payable to adviser and affiliates 2,773 4,106 Payable for investments purchased 1,494 10,264 Accrued professional fees 426 621 Other liabilities 328 587 Total liabilities 331,763 371,561 Commitments and contingencies Net assets Preferred stock, par value of $0.01 per share, 2,000,000 shares authorized, -0- shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively $ — $ — Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,406,402 and 13,376,836 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively 134 134 Paid-in capital in excess of par 186,979 187,305 Total distributable earnings (losses) (37,201 ) (20,812 ) Total net assets 149,912 166,627 Total liabilities and net assets $ 481,675 $ 538,188 Number of shares outstanding 13,406,402 13,376,836 Net asset value per share $ 11.18 $ 12.46

OFS Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment income Interest income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments $ 8,014 $ 10,181 $ 25,319 $ 28,110 Affiliate investments 1,708 2,647 5,794 7,640 Control investment 201 262 606 784 Total interest income 9,923 13,090 31,719 36,534 Payment-in-kind interest and dividend income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments 275 96 800 289 Affiliate investments 72 347 532 899 Control investment 91 28 278 83 Total payment-in-kind interest and dividend income 438 471 1,610 1,271 Dividend income: Affiliate investments — — 100 173 Control investment — — — 89 Total dividend income — — 100 262 Fee income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments 80 285 844 781 Affiliate investments 3 6 16 216 Control investment 43 6 49 39 Total fee income 126 297 909 1,036 Total investment income 10,487 13,858 34,338 39,103 Expenses Interest expense 4,448 4,464 14,301 11,564 Management fee 1,871 2,164 5,759 6,062 Incentive fee 234 1,214 1,332 3,622 Professional fees 422 510 1,530 1,413 Administration fee 436 396 1,456 1,250 Other expenses 364 257 1,110 651 Total expenses before incentive fee waiver 7,775 9,005 25,488 24,562 Incentive fee waiver — — (441 ) — Total expenses, net of incentive fee waiver 7,775 9,005 25,047 24,562 Net investment income 2,712 4,853 9,291 14,541 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments Net realized gain (loss) on non-control/non-affiliate investments (33 ) 51 (10,046 ) (843 ) Net realized loss on affiliate investments — — — — Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-control/non-affiliate investments, net of taxes 4,649 (6,534 ) (10,965 ) (9,506 ) Net unrealized appreciation on affiliate investments 10,120 4,765 6,316 5,305 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on control investment 577 (1,373 ) (924 ) (650 ) Net gain (loss) on investments 15,313 (3,091 ) (15,619 ) (5,694 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (187 ) — (336 ) — Loss on impairment of goodwill (1,077 ) — (1,077 ) — Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 16,761 $ 1,762 $ (7,741 ) $ 8,847 Net investment income per common share – basic and diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.36 $ 0.69 $ 1.09 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share – basic and diluted $ 1.25 $ 0.13 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.66 Distributions declared per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.34 $ 0.68 $ 1.02 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 13,399,767 13,366,515 13,389,830 13,361,757

ABOUT OFS CAPITAL

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. The Company's investment objective is to provide stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and, to a lesser extent, equity investments. The Company invests primarily in privately held middle-market companies in the United States, including lower-middle-market companies, targeting investments of $3 to $20 million in companies with annual EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The Company offers flexible solutions through a variety of asset classes including senior secured loans, which includes first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including statements relating to: OFS Capital’s results of operations, including net investment income, net asset value and net investment gains and losses and the factors that may affect such results; the diversity of the Company's funding sources; the belief that OFS Capital's portfolio companies continue to perform above expectations; the Company's expectations related to the reduction in the unused commitment fee for its revolving corporate credit line with Pacific Western Bank; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and those of its portfolio companies, including the Company's and its portfolio companies' ability to achieve their respective objectives; the effect of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's ability to continue to effectively manage its business and on the availability of equity and debt capital and the Company's use of borrowed money to finance a portion of its investments and other factors may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor protection under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “could increase the likelihood,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is planned,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “will enable,” “would be expected,” “look forward,” “may provide,” “would” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in OFS Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the section “Risk Factors,” and in "Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report in Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as other documents that may be filed by OFS Capital from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. OFS Capital is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training

