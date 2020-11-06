 

Service Properties Trust Amends $1.4 Billion Credit Agreement

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), or SVC, today announced that it has amended the credit agreement governing its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility and $400.0 million term loan. The amendment provides for a waiver of all existing financial covenants under its credit agreement through July 15, 2022, during which, subject to certain conditions, SVC will continue to have access to undrawn amounts under the revolving credit facility. In connection with the amended credit agreement, SVC repaid its $400.0 million term loan on November 5, 2020 using undrawn amounts under its revolving credit facility. The key terms of the amended credit agreement include:

  • All existing financial covenants have been waived through the end of the agreement term, or July 15, 2022, or the New Waiver Period;
  • SVC has pledged certain additional equity interests of subsidiaries owning properties with an undepreciated book value of, together with the existing pledged equity interests, $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2020. Following the closing of the amendment, SVC will provide first mortgage liens on 74 properties owned by the pledging subsidiaries to secure its obligations under the credit agreement. These properties include 62 travel centers in 26 states and 12 hotels in nine states with aggregate gross book values of $1.2 billion and $641 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2020;
  • SVC has the ability to fund up to $250.0 million of capital expenditures per year and up to $50.0 million of certain other investments per year as defined in the credit agreement;
  • The interest rate premium over LIBOR under SVC’s revolving credit facility increased by 30 basis points;
  • Certain covenants and restrictions on distributions to common shareholders, share repurchases, incurring indebtedness and acquiring real property (in each case subject to various exceptions), and the minimum liquidity requirement of $125.0 million, will remain in place during the New Waiver Period; and
  • SVC is generally required to apply the net cash proceeds from the disposition of assets, capital markets transactions and debt refinancings to the repayment of outstanding loans under the credit agreement, and then to other debt maturities.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., PNC Capital Markets, LLC and RBC Capital Markets acted as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Lead Bookrunners on the amendment to SVC’s credit agreement. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association is the Administrative Agent. Bank of America, N.A., PNC Bank, National Association and Royal Bank of Canada are the Syndication Agents.

