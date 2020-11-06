Service Properties Trust Amends $1.4 Billion Credit Agreement

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), or SVC, today announced that it has amended the credit agreement governing its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility and $400.0 million term loan. The amendment provides for a waiver of all existing financial covenants under its credit agreement through July 15, 2022, during which, subject to certain conditions, SVC will continue to have access to undrawn amounts under the revolving credit facility. In connection with the amended credit agreement, SVC repaid its $400.0 million term loan on November 5, 2020 using undrawn amounts under its revolving credit facility. The key terms of the amended credit agreement include: