Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results & Business Update

Westwater Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: WWR) , an energy materials development company, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and the business outlook for the remainder of the year. The conference call will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern time (9:00 am Mountain Time).

Hosting the call will be Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources, who will be joined by Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Dain McCoig, Vice President of Operations. Mr. Jones will present an overview of the Company’s business position, including the pending sale of its uranium properties, an update on the Coosa Graphite Project, including the status of the construction of its pilot plant, and the U.S. Government's recent ruling on graphite. Mr. Vigil will review the financial results and the financial condition of the Company and Mr. McCoig will be available for questions as part of the call.

The conference call and presentation will also be available via a live webcast through the Company’s website, www.westwaterresources.net.

As an integral step in the Company’s new commitment to graphite, on September 8, 2020, Westwater announced a binding letter of intent to sell its uranium assets located in New Mexico and Texas to enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore”) of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Total compensation accruing to Westwater as part of the deal is expected to be in excess of US$1.95 million in enCore common shares and in retained royalties from future production from the New Mexico uranium properties. All remaining reclamation liabilities and bonding obligations for the Company’s uranium properties in Texas will be transferred to enCore at the time of sale, with the transaction expected to close on or before December 31, 2020.

On August 20, 2020, Westwater announced the commencement of its graphite pilot plant program. The pilot plant is currently under construction at Dorfner Anzaplan’s facility near Amberg, Germany, supported by other facilities in Frankfurt, Germany, Chicago, IL and Buffalo, NY. This combined effort is expected to produce a total of more than 10 metric tonnes of three trademarked battery graphite products: ULTRA-PMGTM, ULTRA-CSPGTM and ULTRA-DEXDGTM.