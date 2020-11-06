 

Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results & Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 14:00  |  69   |   |   

Westwater Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: WWR), an energy materials development company, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and the business outlook for the remainder of the year. The conference call will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern time (9:00 am Mountain Time).

DIAL-IN NUMBERS

1-800-319-4610 (US and Canada)
1-604-638-5340 (International)
Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call

Hosting the call will be Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources, who will be joined by Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Dain McCoig, Vice President of Operations. Mr. Jones will present an overview of the Company’s business position, including the pending sale of its uranium properties, an update on the Coosa Graphite Project, including the status of the construction of its pilot plant, and the U.S. Government's recent ruling on graphite. Mr. Vigil will review the financial results and the financial condition of the Company and Mr. McCoig will be available for questions as part of the call.

The conference call and presentation will also be available via a live webcast through the Company’s website, www.westwaterresources.net.

As an integral step in the Company’s new commitment to graphite, on September 8, 2020, Westwater announced a binding letter of intent to sell its uranium assets located in New Mexico and Texas to enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore”) of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Total compensation accruing to Westwater as part of the deal is expected to be in excess of US$1.95 million in enCore common shares and in retained royalties from future production from the New Mexico uranium properties. All remaining reclamation liabilities and bonding obligations for the Company’s uranium properties in Texas will be transferred to enCore at the time of sale, with the transaction expected to close on or before December 31, 2020.

On August 20, 2020, Westwater announced the commencement of its graphite pilot plant program. The pilot plant is currently under construction at Dorfner Anzaplan’s facility near Amberg, Germany, supported by other facilities in Frankfurt, Germany, Chicago, IL and Buffalo, NY. This combined effort is expected to produce a total of more than 10 metric tonnes of three trademarked battery graphite products: ULTRA-PMGTM, ULTRA-CSPGTM and ULTRA-DEXDGTM.

Seite 1 von 4
Westwater Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: WestWater Resourcen früher Uranium Resourcen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results & Business Update Westwater Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: WWR), an energy materials development company, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and the business outlook for the remainder of the year. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Public-Company Third Quarter 2020 Results
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
Electronic Arts, NHL and NHLPA Extend Multi-Year Deal to Bring More Hockey Games to Millions
Globalstar Receives Terrestrial Authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant Production

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:53 Uhr
252
WestWater Resourcen früher Uranium Resourcen