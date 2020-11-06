Tessco Independent Director Stephanie Dismore Sends Letter to Shareholders

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today announced that Stephanie Dismore, the newest Independent Director of the Tessco Board of Directors and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee, has sent a letter to shareholders.

November 6, 2020

Dear Tessco Shareholder,

As the newest independent director on the Tessco Board, I wanted to share my perspective on the Company, its strategy and the future. After more than 75 days on the Tessco Board, I am encouraged by all that the current Board and management team are accomplishing. When I accepted the nomination to join the Board, I did so because of my belief in the Company’s new strategy and its ability to deliver exceptional performance and shareholder returns in the coming months and years.

I have been impressed by Chief Executive Officer Sandip Mukerjee, the management team and all of the Tessco employees whom I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. They are focused on returning the Company to profitable growth and are dedicated to pursuing aggressive profit improvement actions. They have made considerable progress on a three-pillar strategy that includes driving growth:

• In the core distribution business;

• In the high-margin innovative Ventev products; and

• With value-added and managed services offerings.

Most recently, as a result of their actions, the Company announced the pending sale of retail assets and exit from its retail business, which is another successful milestone, and will allow Tessco to focus on our higher margin, higher growth commercial business.

Robert B. Barnhill, Jr., the former President, CEO and Chairman, and a current director of the Company, now seeks to remove five of the six independent directors (i.e. all of them except me) through an unusual corporate mechanism called a “consent solicitation.” Despite claims the Company needs a new strategic plan and a new Board, the ideas Mr. Barnhill puts forth are simply a restated version of the strategic plan previously developed by Sandip and approved by the full Board, including Mr. Barnhill. In fact, Mr. Barnhill’s plan consists of the same strategic priorities he told me were underway when we first spoke after the Nominating and Governance Committee recruited me to join the Board months ago.