DXP Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The following are results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.

Sales were $220.2 million, compared to $327.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter was $(1.95) based upon 17.8 million diluted shares, compared to $0.71 per share in the third quarter of September 30, 2019, based on 18.4 million diluted shares. Excluding non-cash impairment charges of $48.4 million, earnings per diluted share was $0.16 per share, assuming a 22.4 percent tax rate.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $13.7 million, versus $13.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $28.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 6.2 percent versus 5.5 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 8.7 percent in 2019, respectively.

Free cash flow (cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures) for the third quarter of 2020 was $29.1 million compared to $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

David R. Little, Chairman and CEO commented, “Our solid execution and focus in a challenging environment continued to deliver reasonable results with significant progress in the quarter serving our customers, most notably $29.1 million in resilient free cash flow and a continued strong balance sheet. Our cash from operations continues to put us in a position to grow the business when the opportunity presents itself and pay down debt, when appropriate. We are aggressively working opportunities to sharpen our focus, transform our operations and continue investing in growth areas, with the customer at the center of everything we do."

Mr. Little continued, "During the third quarter, we achieved $220.2 million in sales, including $5.1 million from acquisitions. In terms of our business segments for the third quarter, sales were $164.9 million for Service Centers, $21.9 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions and $33.4 million for Supply Chain Services. Although the majority of lockdowns have been easing and economic activity is likely near trough levels, visibility on the economic outlook remains extremely limited. Specifically, the risk of a third wave of virus cases, the reinstitution of select geographic lockdowns, and the risk of lingering high unemployment create an uncertain economic environment that likely persists through the rest of 2020, based upon what we know today. Our results demonstrate a significant and sustainable reset to the power of our business to generate positive earnings and free cash flow and capture market share for our future."

Kent Yee, CFO commented, "Overall, we continue to grow sales in the markets we see strength and manage costs while adjusting to the COVID-19 operating challenges. Similar to our second quarter, we delivered financial results that display our ability to adjust to the current levels of activity. Additionally, like many of our peers, during the third quarter we incurred a pre-tax non-cash impairment and other one-time charges of $48.4 million related to goodwill and certain assets. This reflects the proper accounting treatment given the triggering events of COVID-19 and likely reaching a sales bottom and full impact of COVID during the third quarter. We remain positive around all of our acquisitions and their ability to positively contribute to DXP’s overall business and strategy. We had another strong quarter of free cash flow generation, producing $29.1 million in free cash flow. As of September 30, 2020, we had $97.4 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. Our senior leverage was 2.8:1, well under the Q3 covenant limit of 4.5:1."

Financial Strength and Liquidity

Net debt, calculated as total long-term debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, on our balance sheet as of September 30, 2020, was down to $120.1 million compared to $216.4 million at September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, DXP has approximately $211.6 million in liquidity, consisting of $97.3 million in cash on hand and approximately $114.3 million in availability under our ABL facility.

We will host a conference call regarding September 30, 2020 third quarter results on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:30 am CST. Web participants are encouraged to go to the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The on-line archived replay will be available immediately after the conference call at www.dxpe.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DXP supplements reporting of net income with non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP net income and net debt. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA, free cash flow and non-GAAP net income referred to in this press release are included below under "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Company’s financial covenants under its credit facility. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors’ understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net income, the Company believes it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of low commodity prices of oil and gas; the Company’s business, the Company’s future profitability, cash flow, liquidity, and growth. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; decreases in oil and natural gas industry expenditure levels, which may result from decreased oil and natural gas prices or other factors; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19, ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “goal,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 220,193 $ 327,178 $ 772,577 $ 971,721 Cost of sales 158,892 234,474 557,595 702,830 Gross profit 61,301 92,704 214,982 268,891 Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,746 70,987 189,759 209,511 Impairment and other charges 48,401 — 48,401 — Operating income (loss) (40,846 ) 21,717 (23,178 ) 59,380 Other expense (income), net 320 (25 ) (381 ) 127 Interest expense 3,752 4,986 12,059 14,911 Income (loss) before income taxes (44,918 ) 16,756 (34,856 ) 44,342 Provision for income taxes (benefit) (10,143 ) 3,606 (7,809 ) 10,655 Net income (loss) (34,775 ) 13,150 (27,047 ) 33,687 Net (loss) income attributable to NCI* (109 ) 41 (233 ) (172 ) Net income (loss) attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. (34,666 ) 13,109 (26,814 ) 33,859 Preferred stock dividend 23 23 68 68 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (34,689 ) $ 13,086 $ (26,882 ) $ 33,791 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. $ (1.95 ) $ 0.71 $ (1.52 ) $ 1.84 Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding 17,790 18,442 17,743 18,428 *NCI represents non-controlling interest

Business segment financial highlights:

Service Centers’ revenue for the third quarter was $164.9 million, a decrease of 14.9 percent year-over-year with a 13.4 percent operating income margin.

revenue for the third quarter was $164.9 million, a decrease of 14.9 percent year-over-year with a 13.4 percent operating income margin. Innovative Pumping Solutions’ revenue for the third quarter was $21.9 million, a decrease of 73.4 percent year-over-year with an unfavorable 13.3 percent operating income margin.

revenue for the third quarter was $21.9 million, a decrease of 73.4 percent year-over-year with an unfavorable 13.3 percent operating income margin. Supply Chain Services’ revenue for the third quarter was $33.4 million, a decrease of 34.8 percent year-over-year with a 8.7 percent operating income margin.

SEGMENT DATA ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Sales 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service Centers $ 164,900 $ 193,727 $ 501,333 $ 579,884 Innovative Pumping Solutions 21,876 82,169 152,376 237,920 Supply Chain Services 33,417 51,282 118,868 153,917 Total DXP Sales $ 220,193 $ 327,178 $ 772,577 $ 971,721 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating Income 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service Centers $ 22,151 $ 25,071 $ 52,742 $ 67,281 Innovative Pumping Solutions (2,913 ) 10,097 16,080 28,924 Supply Chain Services 2,900 3,110 10,008 10,980 Total segments operating income $ 22,138 $ 38,278 $ 78,830 $ 107,185

Reconciliation of Operating Income for Reportable Segments ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income for reportable segments $ 22,138 $ 38,278 $ 78,830 $ 107,185 Adjustment for: Impairment and other charges 48,401 — 48,401 — Amortization of intangibles 3,053 3,806 9,296 11,423 Corporate expenses 11,530 12,755 44,311 36,382 Total operating income (loss) $ (40,846 ) $ 21,717 $ (23,178 ) $ 59,380 Interest expense 3,752 4,986 12,059 14,911 Other expense (income), net 320 (25 ) (381 ) 127 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (44,918 ) $ 16,756 $ (34,856 ) $ 44,342

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands, unaudited) The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to income before taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (loss) before income taxes (44,918 ) 16,756 $ (34,856 ) $ 44,342 Plus: interest expense 3,752 4,986 12,059 14,911 Plus: depreciation and amortization 5,304 6,422 17,294 18,693 EBITDA $ (35,862 ) $ 28,164 $ (5,503 ) $ 77,946 Plus: NCI loss (gain) income before tax* 183 (55 ) 233 228 Plus: Impairment and other charges 48,401 — 48,401 — Plus: stock compensation expense 983 473 2,870 1,502 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,705 $ 28,582 $ 46,001 $ 79,676 * NCI represents non-controlling interest

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 97,287 $ 54,203 Restricted cash 91 124 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts 152,013 187,116 Inventories 118,864 129,364 Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings 21,544 32,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,061 4,223 Federal income taxes receivable 6,834 996 Total current assets $ 402,694 $ 408,481 Property and equipment, net 57,452 63,703 Goodwill 166,375 194,052 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 47,616 52,582 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,657 66,191 Other long-term assets 3,924 3,211 Total assets $ 736,718 $ 788,220 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,500 $ 2,500 Trade accounts payable 81,570 76,438 Accrued wages and benefits 21,121 23,412 Customer advances 9,185 3,408 Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits 4,168 11,871 Current-portion operating lease liabilities 16,605 17,603 Other current liabilities 20,723 12,939 Total current liabilities $ 155,872 $ 148,171 Long-term debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs 209,813 235,419 Long-term operating lease liabilities 41,324 48,605 Other long-term liabilities 2,007 1,205 Deferred income taxes 4,148 9,872 Total long-term liabilities $ 257,292 $ 295,101 Total Liabilities $ 413,164 $ 443,272 Equity: Total DXP Enterprises, Inc. equity 322,641 343,802 Non-controlling interest 913 1,146 Total Equity $ 323,554 $ 344,948 Total liabilities and equity $ 736,718 $ 788,220

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands, unaudited) The following table is a reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash flow from operating activities, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash from operating activities $ 30,476 $ 10,943 $ 92,240 $ 7,483 Less: purchases of property and equipment 1,397 5,663 6,530 14,247 Plus: proceeds from sales of property and equipment — 1 123 35 Free cash flow $ 29,079 $ 5,281 $ 85,833 $ (6,729 ) The following table is a reconciliation of adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Net Income (Loss) : $ (34,689 ) $ 13,086 $ (26,882 ) $ 33,791 Impairment and other charges 48,401 — 48,401 — Adjustment for taxes* (10,842 ) — (10,842 ) — Non-GAAP net income $ 2,870 $ 13,086 $ 10,677 $ 33,791 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: GAAP $ (1.95 ) $ 0.71 $ (1.52 ) $ 1.84 Non-GAAP $ 0.16 $ 0.71 $ 0.58 $ 1.84 * Adjustment for taxes relates to the tax effects of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure on non-GAAP net income. For tax purposes the year-to-date effective tax rate of 22.4 percent was applied to the impairment and other charges for conservative purposes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005138/en/