 

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of October 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of October 31, 2020.

As of October 31, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were $180.0 million, and its net asset value per share was $12.84. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 595% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 304%.

As of October 31, 2020
 
Amount (millions) Per Share
 
Investments

$

261.3

$

18.63

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

9.9

 

0.71

Other Assets

 

4.3

 

0.31

Total Assets

$

275.5

$

19.65

 
Senior Notes*

$

45.1

$

3.22

Loans Outstanding*

 

-

 

-

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

 

43.1

 

3.07

Total Leverage

$

88.2

$

6.29

 
Income Tax Payable

$

6.0

$

0.43

Deferred Tax Liability

 

-

 

-

Other Liabilities

 

1.3

 

0.09

Total Liabilities

$

7.3

$

0.52

 
Net Assets

$

180.0

$

12.84

 
Outstanding Shares

 

14,023,104

 
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 595%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 304%.
 
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of October 31, 2020)**
Market Value
Name (millions) % of Investments ***
MPLX LP

$

23.6

 

9.0%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

$

20.8

 

7.9%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$

16.6

 

6.4%

Targa Resources Corp.

$

13.7

 

5.3%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$

12.9

 

4.9%

Cheniere Energy Partners LP

$

12.8

 

4.9%

Energy Transfer LP

$

12.6

 

4.8%

Western Midstream Partners LP

$

11.8

 

4.5%

DCP Midstream LP

$

11.6

 

4.4%

BP Midstream Partners LP

$

10.4

 

4.0%

$

146.8

 

56.1%

 
** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments
 

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are wholly owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, LMPFA and ClearBridge, previously wholly-owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, became wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

CLEARBRIDGE ENE/COM NEW jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of October 31, 2020 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of October 31, 2020. As of October 31, 2020, the Fund’s net …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Public-Company Third Quarter 2020 Results
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
Electronic Arts, NHL and NHLPA Extend Multi-Year Deal to Bring More Hockey Games to Millions
Globalstar Receives Terrestrial Authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results