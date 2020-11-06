Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

– Live video webcast with the Cocrystal management team, on Thursday, November 12th at 12:00 PM EST –

BOTHELL, WA, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, today announced that the Cocrystal management team, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.