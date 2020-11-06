 

Digirad Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 13

06.11.2020, 14:00  |  52   |   |   

SUWANEE, Ga., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (Nasdaq: DRAD; DRADP) (“Digirad” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before the market opens on Friday, November 13, 2020.

A conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) on November 13, 2020 to discuss the results and management’s outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (international callers +1-201-689-8470). 

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link, on the Investor Relations page of the Digirad website at: http://ir.digirad.com/events-presentations.   

An archived replay of the webcast will be available within 15 minutes of the end of the conference call.

About Digirad Corporation
Digirad Corporation is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments.

Healthcare Division (Digirad Health)
Digirad Health designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and services.  Digirad Health operates in three businesses: Diagnostic Imaging, Diagnostic Services, and Mobile Healthcare. The Diagnostic Imaging business designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary solid-state gamma cameras. It also services the installed base of these proprietary cameras. The Diagnostic Services business offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing procedures.  The Mobile Healthcare business provides contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (“CT”), magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”), positron emission tomography (“PET”), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare expertise through a convenient, mobile service.

Building & Construction Division (ATRM)
ATRM Holdings, Inc. (“ATRM”) manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects. ATRM operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply retail operations. The modular building manufacturing business is operated by KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS”), the structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing segment is operated by EdgeBuilder, Inc. (“EdgeBuilder”), and the retail building supplies are sold through Glenbrook Building Supply, Inc. (“Glenbrook”). KBS, EdgeBuilder, and Glenbrook are all wholly-owned subsidiaries of ATRM, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digirad.

