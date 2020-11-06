Advantage Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (“Advantage”) (Nasdaq: ADV) today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2020 results after the market close on Monday, November 16th, 2020, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-300-8521, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6026. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 10149859. The replay will be available until November 23, 2020.