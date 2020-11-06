Harsco Environmental Finalizes Multimillion-Dollar Contract to Renew Engagement with Gerdau

“Harsco Environmental is dedicated to providing innovative solutions and effective project management for our customers, which is why we’re so proud to sign this high-value contract with Gerdau, one of the largest steel companies in the world,” said Russ Mitchell, Harsco Environmental Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We have a strong relationship with Gerdau, and we are honored to have been chosen to continue to work with them for the years to come.”

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, announced today that its Environmental division (HE) has successfully renewed a multi-year services contract with Gerdau, a leading producer of long steel products in the Americas and one of the largest suppliers of specialty long steel products in the world. The renewal marks the third consecutive contract extension since 1998, when Harsco began working at Gerdau’s Midlothian site.

Under this seven-year contract, Harsco will continue to provide Gerdau’s Midlothian site with slag management and scrap processing services, which includes transforming slag into innovative second-use products, overseeing all aspects of optimizing service cost and reducing the environmental impact of leftover material, and more.

“We are very happy with the effort put forth by everyone at Harsco to get this contract done,” said Dean Peery, Gerdau Vice President of Operations. “This negotiation was one of the more amicable contracts negotiated, considering the tough challenges we had to overcome. The entire Gerdau team and I thought it was a great project, and we are appreciative of Harsco’s support and hard work to make it happen.”

The formal renewal began Oct. 1, 2020. To learn more about Harsco’s market-leading environmental solutions, visit www.harsco-environmental.com.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail industry. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com

About Gerdau

Gerdau Long Steel North America (GLN) manufactures structural steel, piling, rebar, merchant bar, and special bar quality products for the agricultural, automotive, civil construction, distribution, energy, industrial, and mining markets. GLN operates seven mills in the United States and three in Canada, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gerdau S.A.