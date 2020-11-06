Invitation to Tallinna Sadam Investor Conference Webinar for the results of Q3 2020

AS Tallinna Sadam invites all the stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for Q3 and 9 months of 2020. The webinar is scheduled for 13 November 2020 at 11.00 am EET and will be held in English on Microsoft Teams platform.

The Chairman of the Management Board Valdo Kalm and Chief Financial Officer Marko Raid will be presenting the results and answering the questions. The questions will be answered after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to e-mail: m.zirel@ts.ee .