Flow Capital Gives Notice for Early Redemption of Series B 7% Debentures Due June 30, 2021

Pursuant to the notice, the total outstanding principal amount of the debentures, being $5,087,590, will be redeemed effective as of December 6, 2020 (the "Redemption Date" ) upon payment of a redemption amount of $1,050 for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (collectively, the "Total Redemption Price" ).

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“ Flow Capital ” or the “ Company ”) announces that it has provided a redemption notice to the holders of all outstanding Series B 7% Debentures of the Company due on June 30, 2021 pursuant to the terms of the amended and restated debenture indenture dated as of December 8, 2016 between the Company, the Guarantors (as defined in the Indenture) and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee" ), as amended (collectively, the " Indenture ").

The Total Redemption Price will be payable upon presentation and surrender of the debentures called for redemption at the following corporate trust office:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

800, 324 - 8th AvenueSW Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z2

Attention: Manager, Corporate Trust

Interest on the principal amount of the debentures called for redemption shall cease to be payable from and after the Redemption Date, unless payment of the Total Redemption Price shall not be made on presentation for surrender of such debentures at the above-mentioned corporate trust office on or after the Redemption Date or prior to the setting aside of the Total Redemption Price pursuant to the Indenture.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Flow Capital’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Flow Capital’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Flow Capital is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the proposed redemption of the Company's outstanding debentures.