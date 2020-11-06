Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy
TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER´S TRANSACTIONS 6.11.2020 AT 15:15
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tianta Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201106121924_2
Transaction date: 2020-11-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11,511 Unit price: 4.05 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 11,511 Volume weighted average price: 4.05 EUR
TELESTE CORPORATION
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
