Tenax Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Webinar with Scientific Experts Highlighting HELP Study Results

Tenax will share updates related to levosimendan and its recently completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). The event will feature presentations from three globally recognized experts in the areas of pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, as well as a Q&A panel discussion. The speakers will include:

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D webinar for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

- Stuart Rich, MD, Professor of Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

- Daniel Burkhoff, MD, PhD, Director Heart Failure, Hemodynamics and MCS Research at the Cardiovascular Research Foundation

- Barry Borlaug, MD, Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic

About Phase 2 HELP Trial

The HELP Study (Hemodynamic Evaluation of Levosimendan in PH-HFpEF) was a multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate levosimendan in 36 patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). Endpoints in the trial evaluated various invasive hemodynamic and clinical measures including a 6-minute walk test. The Company previously announced positive topline results from this Phase 2 trial. The trial demonstrated significant reduction in right atrial and pulmonary capillary wedge pressures. It also demonstrated a significant improvement with 6-minute walk distance.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific advisory team including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The Company owns North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has recently released topline data regarding their Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com.