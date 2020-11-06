 

Aemetis to Review Third Quarter Financial Results on November 12, 2020

CUPERTINO, CA, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its third quarter 2020 earnings report:

Date:   Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time:   11 am Pacific Standard Time (PST)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free):  +1-844-407-9500

Live Participant Dial In (International):  +1-862-298-0850

Webcast URL:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/38376

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the conference call. 

After November 19th, the webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls. The voice recording will also be available through November 19, 2020 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 38376.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe.   Aemetis is building a biogas anaerobic digester network and pipeline to convert dairy animal waste gas to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), and is developing a plant to convert waste orchard wood into cellulosic ethanol.  Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals.  For additional information about Aemetis, please visitwww.aemetis.com.

External Investor Relations

Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory 

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com


Investor Relations/

Media Contact:

Todd Waltz

(408) 213-0940

investors@aemetis.com


Disclaimer

