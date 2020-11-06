 

Atlantic Union Bank Expands Commitments with Two Commonwealth Organizations to Help Accelerate Inclusion and Equity

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bank is expanding its commitments to Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities (VCIC) and Virginia State University (VSU) with the goal of accelerating efforts to create stronger and more inclusive communities. These two financial contributions combined represent the largest philanthropic investment in the Bank’s history.

“Despite the progress that has been made, more still needs to be done to advance social justice and build more inclusive workplaces and communities,” said John Asbury, chief executive officer of Atlantic Union Bank. “While we don’t have all the answers, we are committed to being part of the solution and working toward this shared goal. Growing our support for VCIC and VSU is one step forward in making a positive difference in the lives of our employees, our community members and the community at large.”

As part of an ongoing relationship, Atlantic Union Bank’s financial contribution to VCIC will support the organization’s efforts to promote inclusion and create equitable learning environments at schools across Virginia. VCIC also will provide professional development on diversity, equity and inclusion for the Bank’s employees.

“Atlantic Union Bank’s investment in the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities is transformational. At a time when schools are seeking proven, effective approaches to foster equity and inclusion, this gift will be put to quick use as we train thousands of students and educators across Virginia. We could not be more grateful,” said Jonathan Zur, president and chief executive officer of Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities.

Additionally, Atlantic Union Bank is establishing Atlantic Union Bank Scholars, a five-year scholarship fund for VSU business/finance students in the Reginald F. Lewis College of Business. In addition to financial support, scholarship recipients will also be offered a paid summer internship at the Bank. The organizations are currently working together to establish the scholarship fund details and criteria. The Bank’s relationship with VSU is long standing and includes participating in career fairs, recruiting interns and full-time employees and bank executives sharing their expertise with students in the classroom.

