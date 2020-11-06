 

ChemoCentryx Announces Plenary Session at ACR Convergence 2020 to Highlight Findings of ADVOCATE Phase III Trial in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

-- Study Showed Treatment with Avacopan Achieved Statistical Superiority in Sustaining Remission at 52 Weeks and Greater Improvement in Renal Function Compared to the Prednisone Group --

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that ACR Convergence 2020 -- the virtual annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology -- will feature a plenary session presentation today on the ADVOCATE Phase III trial results of the Company’s lead drug candidate avacopan, an orally administered complement 5a receptor inhibitor, in the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. A New Drug Application (NDA) for avacopan in ANCA-associated vasculitis is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Effect on Renal Function of the Complement C5a Receptor Inhibitor Avacopan in
ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

  • Today, Friday, November 6, 2020 (Abstract: 0432) as part of Plenary Session I (0429–0433) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Presented by Peter Merkel, M.D., MPH, from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

The presentation will highlight the results from the randomized, double-blind Phase III ADVOCATE trial, which compared treatment with avacopan head-to-head with standard daily glucocorticoid (prednisone) therapy. The study showed that avacopan was as effective as prednisone therapy in bringing patients into remission by 26 weeks, and superior to prednisone for sustained remission after 52 weeks. In addition, the avacopan group had greater improvement in renal function compared to standard prednisone therapy.

As noted in the authors’ conclusion, “These findings suggest the potential for better long-term outcomes with avacopan for patients with renal disease than current standard of care treatment and provide intriguing insights into subclinical renal disease activity in ANCA-associated vasculitis.”

About ADVOCATE and ANCA-Associated Vasculitis
The ADVOCATE trial of avacopan was a global, randomized, double-blind, active-controlled, double-dummy Phase III trial of 331 patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis in 20 countries. Eligible study subjects were randomized to receive avacopan plus either rituximab or cyclophosphamide (followed by azathioprine/mycophenolate) or prednisone plus either rituximab or cyclophosphamide (followed by azathioprine/mycophenolate).

