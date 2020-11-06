 

NDT and Inspection Market worth $11.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.11.2020   

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "NDT and Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technique (Visual Testing, Magnetic Particle, Liquid Penetrant, Eddy-Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Acoustic Emission), Method, Service, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2020 to USD 11.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%. Stringent government regulations regarding public safety & product quality and continuous advances in electronics, automation, and robotics are among a few major factors driving the NDT and inspection markets growth. The high adoption of IoT devices and rising need to assess aging assets health also propel the development of the NDT and inspection market.

"The ultrasonic testing (UT) technique to hold the largest share of the NDT and inspection market in 2019"

Ultrasonic testing is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. It is presently the most popular NDT technique owing to its ability to identify defects and determine their severity accurately. Some advanced techniques such as ultrasonic immersion testing and guided-wave ultrasonic testing can also be used for critical applications in the oil & gas and aerospace industries. Ultrasonic testing has evolved considerably over the last few decades and is the most important NDT technique for identifying and quantifying surface and subsurface defects. Ultrasonic NDT inspection can be conducted by using a wide range of methods, a few of which are manual and cost-effective, while others need advanced automated equipment for determining faults in critical applications. This technique can also be deployed to inspect objects that are not easily accessible through direct contact, such as inspecting the piping system buried under the earth's surface.

The market for the manufacturing vertical expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The manufacturing sector is expected to be the fastest-growing vertical in the NDT and inspection market from 2020 to 2025. This sector is receiving a boost from emerging markets such as China, India, and South Africa due to their growing manufacturing and industrial base. The NDT and inspection technique is widely used in manufacturing to ensure the integrity of components produced. This technique is primarily employed for preventive maintenance and failure analysis and the post-care of the damages.

