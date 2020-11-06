 

Rand Capital Reports Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.11 for the Third Quarter 2020

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:RAND) (“Rand” or the “Company”), a business development company (“BDC”), announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Allen F. (“Pete”) Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand, commented, “We delivered solid results in the third quarter as we continue to advance the transformation of Rand. Since refocusing our business to become a regular dividend paying business development company, we have effectively increased our yielding assets and reduced our operating expenses. With our intention to elect regulated investment company tax status for 2020, we will be required to distribute at least 90% of our qualified net investment income in the form of a dividend. We expect to announce the plans for the distribution of this year’s earnings and capital gains before year end and to establish a regular quarterly dividend for 2021.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net investment income grew to $0.11 per share in the third quarter compared with a loss of $0.09 per share in the prior-year period.
  • Net asset value (“NAV”) at September 30, 2020 was $49.95 million, up $0.24 million compared with $49.71 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in NAV was primarily the result of the $0.26 million increase in net assets from operations driven by the growth in net investment income.
  • On a per share basis, NAV increased to $19.32 per share compared with $19.21 at June 30, 2020. The per share increase was primarily the result of the increase in net assets from operations, which contributed $0.10 per share, and approximately $0.01 of the increase was related to the repurchase of 2,097 shares in the quarter.
  • At September 30, 2020, portfolio fair value increased $3.1 million, or 8.0%, to $41.7 million from $38.6 million on June 30, 2020, primarily due to new investments made during the quarter.

Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Total investment income of $737 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 increased 68%, or $300 thousand, over the prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to a 93%, or $307 thousand, increase in total interest from portfolio companies reflecting the changed portfolio profile to include more interest and dividend yielding assets.

Total expenses declined 14% to $456 thousand primarily due to $74 thousand in savings realized with the externalization of investment management and administration.

Higher investment income and lower operating expenses drove net investment income growth to $280 thousand compared with a net investment loss of $66 thousand in the prior-year period.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2020, Rand’s portfolio consisted of 42 companies. At that date, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 56% in equity investments and 44% in fixed-rate debt investments. The annualized weighted average yield of debt investments was 10.5%.

During the quarter, Rand committed $3.0 million in new investments which included:

  • $1.9 million in Science and Medicine Group through a 12% promissory note
  • $1.1 million in the public equity of three business development companies

Liquidity and Capital Resources

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 2,097 shares of outstanding common stock for $24 thousand under a $1.5 million share repurchase authorization through a 10b5-1 plan that was effective in September 2020. The average purchase price per share was $11.29 per share. Year to date, Rand has repurchased 3,397 shares of outstanding common stock for $38 thousand.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $19.1 million and represented 38% of net assets. Approximately $9.7 million of cash was available for corporate purposes and $9.4 million was restricted to investments by the SBIC. Outstanding SBA leverage was $11.0 million at the end of the quarter and there was $3.0 million remaining available to draw on the SBA loan program. The earliest debenture maturity is in 2022 when $3.0 million in borrowings are due.

Debt to equity at September 30, 2020 was 23% and cost of debt was 3.45% at September 30, 2020.

Special Meeting of Shareholders

Rand has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a special meeting of shareholders, scheduled for December 16, 2020, to approve new investment advisory and management agreements in response to the pending change in ownership of Rand’s investment advisor, Rand Capital Management (RCM). The terms of the agreement are not changing from those contained in the Company’s current agreements and the services provided by RCM and its investment processes are not expected to change, but the transfer of ownership of RCM requires shareholder approval of the new agreements. Details of the change of ownership of RCM are more fully described in the preliminary proxy statement filed with the SEC.

Webcast and Conference Call

Rand will host a conference call and live webcast today, November 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its financial condition and results as well as its strategy and outlook. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Rand’s website at www.randcapital.com under the “Investor Relations” heading. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Rand’s conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8263. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored on Rand’s website at www.randcapital.com under the “Investor Relations” heading.

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Friday, November 13, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13711508. The webcast replay will be available in the Investors section at www.randcapital.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq:RAND) is an externally-managed Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly-owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the intention of Rand and Rand Capital SBIC, Inc. (“Rand SBIC”) to elect to be taxed as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) for U.S. federal tax purposes; the intention to make a distribution of the company’s earnings and profits for 2020; the intention to establish a regular quarterly dividend in 2021; the effectiveness of Rand’s new investment strategy, the impact of the change in ownership of Rand Capital Management, scope of services to be provided by Rand Capital Management and the investment processes to be used by Rand Capital Management each under the new investment advisory and management agreement with Rand; the competitive ability and position of Rand; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “overestimate,” “underestimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “continue,” “target” or other similar words or expressions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) the risk that Rand and/or Rand SBIC may be unable to fulfill the conditions required in order to elect to be treated as a RIC for U.S. tax purposes; (2) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (3) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; and (4) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Rand ’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Rand’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as Rand’s current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by applicable law, Rand assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 

September 30,
2020
(Unaudited)

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

Investments at fair value:

Affiliate investments (cost of $22,859,230 and $19,035,446, respectively)

 

15,459,415

 

 

12,151,435

 

Non- Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $26,961,995 and $25,584,017, respectively)

 

26,223,106

 

 

24,869,357

 

Total investments, at fair value (cost of $49,821,225 and $44,619,463, respectively)

 

41,682,521

 

 

37,020,792

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

19,074,372

 

 

25,815,720

 

Interest receivable (net of allowance: $142,413 at 9/30/20 and $166,413 at 12/31/19)

 

457,501

 

 

142,265

 

Deferred tax asset

 

-

 

 

1,204,198

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

40,789

 

 

343,096

 

Other assets

 

53,732

 

 

265,378

 

Total assets

$

61,308,915

 

$

64,791,449

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (NET ASSETS)

Liabilities:

Debentures guaranteed by the SBA (net of debt issuance costs)

$

10,815,169

 

$

10,786,913

 

Amounts due to investment adviser

$

152,447

 

$

50,564

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

82,785

 

 

207,873

 

Deferred tax payable

 

228,695

 

 

-

 

Bonus payable

 

-

 

 

80,000

 

Deferred revenue

 

79,666

 

 

37,583

 

Total liabilities

 

11,358,762

 

 

11,162,933

 

 

Stockholders’ equity (net assets):

Common stock, $0.10 par; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued: 2,648,916 at 9/30/20

and 1,688,485 at 12/31/19; shares outstanding: 2,585,403 at 9/30/20 and 1,628,369 at 12/31/19

 

2,384,547

 

 

1,519,637

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

34,142,455

 

 

34,142,455

 

Treasury stock, at cost: shares: 63,513 at 9/30/20 and 60,116 at 12/31/19

 

(1,507,093

)

 

(1,469,105

)

Total distributable earnings

 

14,930,244

 

 

19,435,529

 

Total stockholders’ equity (net assets) (per share – 9/30/20: $19.32, 12/31/19: $32.93)

 

49,950,153

 

 

53,628,516

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (net assets)

$

61,308,915

 

$

64,791,449

 

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

For the Quarter Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Investment income:
Interest from portfolio companies:
Affiliate investments

$

178,714

 

$

217,953

 

$

487,822

 

$

632,705

 

Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments

 

456,160

 

 

110,150

 

 

1,253,439

 

 

416,852

 

Total interest from portfolio companies

 

634,874

 

 

328,103

 

 

1,741,261

 

 

1,049,557

 

Interest from other investments:
Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments

 

1,157

 

 

36,797

 

 

87,161

 

 

108,146

 

Total interest from other investments

 

1,157

 

 

36,797

 

 

87,161

 

 

108,146

 

Dividend and other investment income:
Affiliate investments

 

13,125

 

 

65,996

 

 

39,375

 

 

307,681

 

Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments

 

80,212

 

 

-

 

 

161,525

 

 

-

 

Total dividend and other investment income

 

93,337

 

 

65,996

 

 

200,900

 

 

307,681

 

Fee income:
Affiliate investments

 

5,000

 

 

3,607

 

 

10,417

 

 

11,460

 

Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments

 

2,500

 

 

2,852

 

 

7,500

 

 

262,927

 

Total fee income

 

7,500

 

 

6,459

 

 

17,917

 

 

274,387

 

Total investment income

 

736,868

 

 

437,355

 

 

2,047,239

 

 

1,739,771

 

 
Expenses:
Base management fee

 

152,438

 

 

-

 

 

434,201

 

 

-

Interest on SBA obligations

 

104,190

 

 

94,191

 

 

312,570

 

 

303,849

 

Professional fees

 

126,759

 

 

68,931

 

 

383,795

 

 

406,859

 

Stockholders and office operating

 

50,022

 

 

85,782

 

 

217,866

 

 

466,543

 

Directors' fees

 

28,375

 

 

30,124

 

 

85,125

 

 

87,372

 

Insurance

 

8,033

 

 

10,500

 

 

26,101

 

 

31,070

 

Corporate development

 

10,474

 

 

18,301

 

 

12,480

 

 

51,627

 

Other operating

 

107

 

 

604

 

 

572

 

 

3,413

 

Salaries

 

-

 

 

181,500

 

 

-

 

 

544,500

 

Employee benefits

 

-

 

 

40,606

 

 

-

 

 

143,705

 

Bad debt (recovery) expense

 

(24,000

)

 

-

 

 

(24,000

)

 

5,413

 

Total expenses

 

456,398

 

 

530,539

 

 

1,448,710

 

 

2,044,351

 

Net investment income (loss) before income taxes

 

280,470

 

 

(93,184

)

 

598,529

 

 

(304,580

)

Income tax benefit

 

-

 

 

(27,635

)

 

(419,101

)

 

(118,498

)

Net investment income (loss)

 

280,470

 

 

(65,549

)

 

1,017,630

 

 

(186,082

)

Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments:
Control investments

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

80,393

 

Affiliate investments

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

56,916

 

 

(472,632

)

Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,355,130

 

 

-

 

Income tax benefit

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(90,861

)

Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,412,046

 

 

(301,378

)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments:
Affiliate investments

 

-

 

 

(1,847,468

)

 

(515,804

)

 

(1,176,320

)

Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments

 

(17,947

)

 

(1,749,661

)

 

(24,229

)

 

(3,020,961

)

Change in unrealized depreciation before income taxes

 

(17,947

)

 

(3,597,129

)

 

(540,033

)

 

(4,197,281

)

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

-

 

 

(783,790

)

 

1,773,412

 

 

(913,719

)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

 

(17,947

)

 

(2,813,339

)

 

(2,313,445

)

 

(3,283,562

)

Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments

 

(17,947

)

 

(2,813,339

)

 

98,601

 

 

(3,584,940

)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations

$

262,523

 

$

(2,878,888

)

$

1,116,231

 

$

(3,771,022

)

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

2,587,155

 

 

702,443

 

 

2,162,308

 

 

702,443

 

Basic and diluted net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations per share

$

0.10

 

$

(4.10

)

$

0.52

 

$

(5.37

)

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

(Unaudited)

 
 

For the Quarter Ended
September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

         
Net assets at beginning of period   

$

49,711,314

 

 

$

30,632,053

 

 

$

53,628,516

 

 

$

31,524,187

 

Net investment income (loss)  

 

280,470

 

 

 

(65,549

)

 

 

1,017,630

 

 

 

(186,082

)

Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments  

 

                     -

 

 

 

                     -

 

 

 

        2,412,046

 

 

 

          (301,378

)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments  

 

(17,947

)

 

 

(2,813,339

)

 

 

(2,313,445

)

 

 

(3,283,562

)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations  

 

262,523

 

 

 

(2,878,888

)

 

 

1,116,231

 

 

 

(3,771,022

)

Purchase of treasury shares  

 

(23,684

)

 

 

                     -

 

 

 

            (37,988

)

 

 

                     -

 

Payment of cash dividend  

 

                     -

 

 

 

                     -

 

 

 

       (4,756,606

)

 

 

                     -

 

Net assets at end of period  

$

49,950,153

 

 

$

27,753,165

 

 

$

49,950,153

 

 

$

27,753,165

 

 

