PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Our reported shareholders’ equity was $170.0 million ($9.05 per share) at September 30, 2020, compared to $178.3 million ($9.01 per share) at December 31, 2019.

Our third quarter results of operations were as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Total revenue $ 2,072 $ 4,255 Total cost and expenses 2,220 2,876 Net income (loss) attributable to PICO Holdings, Inc. $ (148 ) $ 1,379 Net income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.07

Nine Months Results of Operations

Our nine months results of operations were as follows (in thousands):