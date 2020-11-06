 

PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Our reported shareholders’ equity was $170.0 million ($9.05 per share) at September 30, 2020, compared to $178.3 million ($9.01 per share) at December 31, 2019.

Third Quarter Results of Operations

Our third quarter results of operations were as follows (in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Total revenue

 

$

2,072

 

 

 

$

4,255

 

Total cost and expenses

 

2,220

 

 

 

2,876

 

Net income (loss) attributable to PICO Holdings, Inc.

 

$

(148

)

 

 

$

1,379

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share

 

$

(0.01

)

 

 

$

0.07

 

Nine Months Results of Operations

Our nine months results of operations were as follows (in thousands):

 

