PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Our reported shareholders’ equity was $170.0 million ($9.05 per share) at September 30, 2020, compared to $178.3 million ($9.01 per share) at December 31, 2019.
Third Quarter Results of Operations
Our third quarter results of operations were as follows (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
2,072
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,255
|
|
Total cost and expenses
|
2,220
|
|
|
|
2,876
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to PICO Holdings, Inc.
|
$
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
1,379
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
Nine Months Results of Operations
Our nine months results of operations were as follows (in thousands):
|
0 Kommentare