Deer Horn Completes 1st Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”), announces that is has closed the first tranche (the “ First Tranche ”) of its non-brokered private placement (the “ Offering ”) previously announced on October 14, 2020. Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 1,600,000 units for gross proceeds of $80,000. No commissions or finder’s fees were paid in connection with the First Tranche closing.

Deer Horn also issued 1,000,000 units to settle debt of $50,000 owed to Docherty Capital Corp. (“DCC”), a private company owned and controlled by Tyrone Docherty. Each unit was comprised of one share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for a share at $0.10/share for two years. All securities issued under this debt settlement transaction are also subject to a hold period expiring March 6, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

Tyrone Docherty is the CEO, President and a director of the Company and therefore the debt settlement transaction is considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with Mr. Docherty’s participation in the debt settlement transaction in reliance of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that participation in the debt settlement did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company’s market capitalization.

Prior to this issuance of the debt settlement units, Mr. Docherty owned or controlled 3,552,790 shares of Deer Horn. After completion of the debt settlement issuances, Mr. Docherty now owns/controls 4,552,790 shares of Deer Horn representing approximately 14.7% of the outstanding shares of Deer Horn on a non-diluted basis. On a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all 700,000 stock options and 3,700,000 warrants held or controlled by Mr. Docherty), Mr. Docherty would have ownership and control over approximately 25.3% of the then issued shares of Deer Horn. The securities acquired by Mr. Docherty under the debt settlement transaction are held for investment purposes only. Mr. Docherty may acquire additional shares or Deer Horn or dispose of Deer Horn shares (through market or private transaction) from time to time. A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained under Deer Horn’s profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or from Deer Horn at 381 – 1440 Garden Place, Delta, BC V4M 3Z2.