 

Deer Horn Completes 1st Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 14:30  |  60   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”), announces that is has closed the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) previously announced on October 14, 2020. Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 1,600,000 units for gross proceeds of $80,000. No commissions or finder’s fees were paid in connection with the First Tranche closing.

All securities issued under this First Tranche closing are subject to a hold period expiring March 6, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

Deer Horn also issued 1,000,000 units to settle debt of $50,000 owed to Docherty Capital Corp. (“DCC”), a private company owned and controlled by Tyrone Docherty. Each unit was comprised of one share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for a share at $0.10/share for two years. All securities issued under this debt settlement transaction are also subject to a hold period expiring March 6, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

Tyrone Docherty is the CEO, President and a director of the Company and therefore the debt settlement transaction is considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with Mr. Docherty’s participation in the debt settlement transaction in reliance of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that participation in the debt settlement did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company’s market capitalization.

Prior to this issuance of the debt settlement units, Mr. Docherty owned or controlled 3,552,790 shares of Deer Horn. After completion of the debt settlement issuances, Mr. Docherty now owns/controls 4,552,790 shares of Deer Horn representing approximately 14.7% of the outstanding shares of Deer Horn on a non-diluted basis. On a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all 700,000 stock options and 3,700,000 warrants held or controlled by Mr. Docherty), Mr. Docherty would have ownership and control over approximately 25.3% of the then issued shares of Deer Horn. The securities acquired by Mr. Docherty under the debt settlement transaction are held for investment purposes only. Mr. Docherty may acquire additional shares or Deer Horn or dispose of Deer Horn shares (through market or private transaction) from time to time. A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained under Deer Horn’s profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or from Deer Horn at 381 – 1440 Garden Place, Delta, BC V4M 3Z2.

Seite 1 von 2
Deer Horn Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deer Horn Completes 1st Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”), …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s ...
Sunrun Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Deer Horn Featured in Recent Publications about the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance
14.10.20
Deer Horn Amends Non-Brokered Private Placement; Shares for Debt Settlements