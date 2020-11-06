 

Sientra to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a diversified medical aesthetics company, today announced that members of management are scheduled to participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences. The Company will participate in fireside chats at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 and the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Date: Monday, November 16, 2020
Time: 6:20 a.m. PT / 9:20 a.m. ET

Event: 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Event: Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Event: Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Date: Friday, November 20, 2020
Time: 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the “Investors” section of the Sientra website at www.sientra.com.

About Sientra
Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a diversified global medical aesthetics company and a leading partner to aesthetic physicians. The Company offers a suite of products designed to make a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem, and restoring their confidence. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products Segment includes its OPUS breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2 breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*). The Company’s miraDry Segment, comprised of its miraDry system, is approved for sale in over 56 international markets and is the only non-surgical, FDA-cleared device indicated for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat and hair and may also reduce odor.

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

Contact
Investor Relations
805-679-8885


