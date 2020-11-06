Atreca to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Fireside Chat time: 4:40 p.m. EST

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Panel Discussion time: 10:30 a.m. EST

Title: “Finders Keepers: Identifying New Cancer Targets”

Live audio webcasts of the Cowen and Stifel presentations can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at ir.atreca.com . An archived replay of each webcast will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com .

