Atreca to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Cowen 2020 Next IO Summit
Friday, November 13, 2020
Fireside Chat time: 2:45 p.m. EST

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Fireside Chat time: 4:40 p.m. EST

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Panel Discussion time: 10:30 a.m. EST
Title: “Finders Keepers: Identifying New Cancer Targets”

Live audio webcasts of the Cowen and Stifel presentations can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at ir.atreca.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Contacts
Atreca, Inc.
Herb Cross
Chief Financial Officer
info@atreca.com

Investors:
Alex Gray, 650-779-9251
agray@atreca.com

Media:
Sheryl Seapy, 213-262-9390
sseapy@w2ogroup.com
Source: Atreca, Inc.


