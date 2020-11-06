As initially disclosed on February 21, 2020, BOYI Technology was established to develop and market software for the healthcare industry including, an eProcurement platform, supply-chain-management software, telemedicine software and chronic care management systems. To align with BIMI’s plans for the future including its proposed online to offline business model, BOYI Technology has revised its strategy. Going forward, BOYI Technology intends to merge a chronic care management module into telemedicine software. In addition, BOYI Technology plans to develop solutions for hospitals and other healthcare institutions that will integrate and utilize both online and offline resources.

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the development of an eProcurement platform, supply-chain-management software and telemedicine software for the healthcare industry by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dalian BOYI Technology Co., Ltd.

In addition, to support BIMI’s operation, BOYI Technology has developed a new website for BIMI at www.usbimi.com , displaying the Company’s profile, core business, investor relations, news center, corporate culture, contacts, and other general information.

“BOYI Technology’s information technologies rely on cloud computing clusters and big data intelligent analysis. These programs can facilitate the transition from traditional medical institutions to internet-based institutions as well as enable the switch from the traditional manual diagnosis to AI intelligent diagnosis. I believe that our healthcare technologies can improve the efficiency of medical institutions and meet the increasing market demand for telehealth and daily medical needs.” Said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc.

