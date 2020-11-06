 

Update BOQI International Medical Forms New Subsidiary, BOYI Technology, To Generate Revenue in Healthcare Technology Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the development  of  an eProcurement platform,  supply-chain-management software and telemedicine software for the healthcare industry by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dalian BOYI Technology Co., Ltd.

As initially disclosed on February 21, 2020, BOYI Technology was established to develop and market software for the healthcare industry including, an eProcurement platform, supply-chain-management software, telemedicine software and chronic care management systems. To align with BIMI’s plans for the future including its proposed online to offline business model, BOYI Technology has revised its strategy.  Going forward, BOYI Technology intends to merge a chronic care management module into telemedicine software.  In addition, BOYI Technology plans to develop solutions for hospitals and other healthcare institutions that will integrate and utilize both online and offline resources. 

In addition, to support BIMI’s operation, BOYI Technology has developed a new website for BIMI  at www.usbimi.com, displaying the Company’s profile, core business, investor relations, news center, corporate culture, contacts, and other general information.

“BOYI Technology’s information technologies rely on cloud computing clusters and big data intelligent analysis. These programs can facilitate the transition from traditional medical institutions to internet-based institutions as well as enable the switch from the traditional manual diagnosis to AI intelligent diagnosis. I believe that our healthcare technologies can improve the efficiency of medical institutions and meet the increasing market demand for telehealth and daily medical needs.” Said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc.

  

About BOQI International Medical Inc.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation) (NASDAQ: BIMI) was founded in 2006. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized with a focus on the health industry. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services. For more information about BOQI International Medical, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition,  risk of operations in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are urged to read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 for further information about the Company’s financial results, liquidity and capital resources.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: BIMI@dgipl.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Update BOQI International Medical Forms New Subsidiary, BOYI Technology, To Generate Revenue in Healthcare Technology Industry NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the development  of  an eProcurement platform,  supply-chain-management software and telemedicine …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s ...
Sunrun Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...