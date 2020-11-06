 

CPI Aerostructures Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced it will issue its financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the market open on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results that morning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. To participate in the live call, please dial 844-378-6486 in the United States or 412-542-4181 from international locations at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the CPI Aero call.

The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the ‘Investors’ section of the CPI Aero website. Webcast participants should also access the live stream approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will be available on the CPI Aero website within an hour of the conclusion of the live call.

About CPI Aero
CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

CPI Aero is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contact:
Investor Relations Counsel:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Burfening
(212) 838-3777
cpiaero@lhai.com
www.lhai.com


