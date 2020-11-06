FAX Capital Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Book value of $4.49 per subordinate voting share and multiple voting share (collectively, the shares ), an increase of 5.6% from June 30, 2020, with performance driven by unrealized gains recognized on each of its public company investments.

Deployed $5.3 million of capital during the quarter into five public company investments, including $3.0 million into a new investment initiated during the quarter.

Bought back and cancelled approximately 107,000 shares since June 8, 2020, pursuant to FAX Capital’s Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Held a cash balance at the end of the quarter available to be invested of $117.4 million, or $2.73 per share.

“Our investments performed strongly in the quarter, and the return on our deployed capital has outperformed major benchmarks this year. Despite our large cash balance, this investment performance has driven our book value per share strongly above year-end 2019 levels which marked the start of our journey following our initial capital raise,” said Blair Driscoll, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to remain disciplined and patient with our capital allocation, as evidenced by the slowdown in capital deployed this quarter in response to the rapid V-shaped recovery and expansion of market valuations. Our significant cash balance continues to be a source of strength given the lingering cloud of uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19, and we remain well-positioned to capitalize on increased volatility should it arise. We continue to identify select investment opportunities, including two new public company investments, one of which was initiated in the quarter and the other initiated immediately following quarter-end. In addition, we remain intently focused on our private company pipeline which we continue to advance and make progress as we head into the end of the year.”

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

The Company’s book value per share increased 5.6% from $4.25 per share at June 30, 2020 to $4.49 per share as at September 30, 2020. The 5.6% increase is primarily attributed to the Company recording an unrealized gain on its investments of $11.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $10.3 million, compared to a net loss of $608.0 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.