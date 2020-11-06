 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the Benchmark Company Technology Virtual One on One Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that management will participate in the Benchmark Company Technology Virtual One on One Investor Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the event. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Benchmark.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal and portable computers, graphic cards, flat-panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

