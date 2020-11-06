 

Digi International Announces Schedule for November Investor Conferences

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services and solutions, today announced its November 2020 investor-conference attendance schedule. Ron Konezny, Chief Executive Officer and Jamie Loch, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following conferences, which will take place virtually.

Baird Global Industrial Conference: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Contact your Baird representative or visit the event page to book a meeting. Digi Management will also be presenting in the afternoon at 2:45pm CT.

Roth Technology Conference: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
 Contact your Roth Capital representative or visit the event page to book a meeting.

Craig-Hallum’s 11th Annual Alpha Select Conference: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
 Contact your Craig-Hallum representative or visit the event page to book a meeting.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877–912–3444 (U.S.) or 952–912–3444 (International).

