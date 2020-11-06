Digi International Announces Schedule for November Investor Conferences

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services and solutions, today announced its November 2020 investor-conference attendance schedule. Ron Konezny, Chief Executive Officer and Jamie Loch, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following conferences, which will take place virtually.

Baird Global Industrial Conference: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Contact your Baird representative or visit the event page to book a meeting. Digi Management will also be presenting in the afternoon at 2:45pm CT.