American Software to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning platforms, today announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 pm EST to discuss its results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible via the investor relations page of American Software’s website at www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations.