 

RPM to Webcast Presentation at 9th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the 9th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference. The presentation will begin Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. EST.

The presentation will focus on RPM's growth strategy; financial performance, including its 47 consecutive years of dividend increases; capital structure; global operations and highly regarded acquisition program.

A live, listen-only webcast will be accessible via RPM's website, www.rpminc.com, under Investors/Presentations & Webcasts. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archived replay will be available within three hours after the live presentation concludes and will be accessible for 90 days.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or rgordon@rpminc.com.

