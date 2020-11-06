 

Kannalife, Inc. Rebrands as Neuropathix, Inc. and Unveils New Ticker Symbol

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: KLFE), a biopharmaceutical and medchem company specializing in the research and development of potent novel monotherapeutics, announced today that the Company has changed its official name to Neuropathix, Inc. (“Neuropathix”) with a new ticker symbol (OTCQB: NPTX).

“As the Company looks to expand on our biopharmaceutical research, the name Neuropathix better showcases our commitment to successfully moving our non-opioid cannabinoid-inspired leading compounds, including KLS-13019, into clinical trials,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix.

Neuropathix, Inc., previously known as Kannalife, Inc., is a well-known pioneer in cannabinoid therapeutics and has been covered by global news media for the past ten (10) years.

To coincide with this rebranding, the Company has released a new corporate website at www.neuropathix.com.

About Neuropathix
Neuropathix is a biopharmaceutical medchem company focused on the development of proprietary and patented novel, monotherapeutic molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

Atopidine is Neuropathix novel, patented small molecule that has been shown to have protective and anti-inflammatory properties in pre-clinical testing. The same studies show that it has also outperformed cannabidiol (CBD) in preventing inflammatory responses relevant to UVB-radiation, including cytokines, TNF-a, IL-1b, and IL-6.

KLS-13019 is Neuropathix leading patented, investigational, novel, monotherapeutic product for the potential treatment of a range of neurodegenerative and neuropathic pain disorders, beginning with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Neither KLS-13019 or Atopidine have been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. Their safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

The Company's KLS Family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Neuropathix conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Neuropathix, visit www.neuropathix.com and the Company’s Twitter page at @neuropathix.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the Company’s business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the Company’s drug candidates, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

