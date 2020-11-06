Hudson Resources Announces Completion of Initial Niobium Exploration Program at the Sarfartoq Project in Greenland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial sampling program on the high-grade Sarfartoq niobium and tantalum project in Greenland. The samples have arrived at the SGS Lakefield laboratory in Ontario for analysis. Initial results are expected in the coming weeks. Hudson owns 100% of the Sarfartoq exploration license which hosts the Sarfartoq Carbonatite Complex, which includes Hudson’s advanced Sarfartoq rare earth element project.

The Sarfartoq Carbonatite Complex is unique in terms of the niobium and tantalum concentrations, which are unusually high in comparison to any other such deposits throughout the world (https://hudsonresourcesinc.com/projects/niobium-and-tantalum/). It is one of the larger carbonatite complexes with approximate dimensions of 13 X 8 km. It is located near tidewater and adjacent to very good potential hydroelectric sites. The mineral of economic interest is pyrochlore, which is a niobium and tantalum oxide.