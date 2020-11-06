 

Hudson Resources Announces Completion of Initial Niobium Exploration Program at the Sarfartoq Project in Greenland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial sampling program on the high-grade Sarfartoq niobium and tantalum project in Greenland. The samples have arrived at the SGS Lakefield laboratory in Ontario for analysis. Initial results are expected in the coming weeks. Hudson owns 100% of the Sarfartoq exploration license which hosts the Sarfartoq Carbonatite Complex, which includes Hudson’s advanced Sarfartoq rare earth element project.

The Sarfartoq Carbonatite Complex is unique in terms of the niobium and tantalum concentrations, which are unusually high in comparison to any other such deposits throughout the world (https://hudsonresourcesinc.com/projects/niobium-and-tantalum/). It is one of the larger carbonatite complexes with approximate dimensions of 13 X 8 km. It is located near tidewater and adjacent to very good potential hydroelectric sites. The mineral of economic interest is pyrochlore, which is a niobium and tantalum oxide.

A total of 35 samples were collected from outcrop along the 112 meters of exposed pyrochlore mineralization, which host the niobium. Three samples were also collected along the strike length for mineralogical work.

The SGS laboratory will undertake the following analysis:

  • Head sample analysis for 35 samples including Nb, Ta, Zr, rare earth element (REE) scan, and whole rock analysis
  • Mineralogical study of the three composites including:
    • QEMSCAN analysis to provide the mineral identifications (i.e., Nb-Ta, carbonates, silicates), liberation and association of Nb-Ta and associated minerals by size fraction, exposure, grain size, grade-recovery
    • Electron microprobe analyses to quantify the chemistry of the Nb-Ta minerals

This detailed analysis of the samples will provide information for the start of the metallurgical program which will be led by Hudson’s Consulting Metallurgist, John Goode. John and the SGS Lakefield team have extensive experience in the processing of niobium and rare earth carbonatite material.

