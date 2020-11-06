 

Dogness International Corporation Announces Expansion into Online Target Stores

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness International Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of pet products, including smart pet products, pet care products, and collar and leash products, today announced the U.S. distribution of its smart pet products into online Target stores.

Available for purchase on Target.com are Dogness’s Smart Cam Feeders, App feeders, Programmable auto feeders, Smart Water Fountains (1L, 2L, and 3.2L) and Smart Cam Treaters, and in an assortment of colors. Together with Dogness’s existing presence, Dogness is growing to become a leading smart pet product provider.

“We are proud to be one of Target’s initial partners to help build up their pet tech category. Becoming a vendor for Target.com allows us to make a lasting, positive impact on the U.S. market, which continues to be a key area of growth for Dogness as we execute our strategy for global growth,” said Mr. Aaron (Silong) Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness. “We are pleased to provide more American pet caregivers access to our industry-leading pet tech to simplify pet lifestyles. A major initiative for our business in the coming months is to expand access to our innovative products among major pet and smart home retailers in addition to our existing channels. In doing so, we believe Dogness can reach more and more pet families with products that reflect our craftmanship and innovation, while simultaneously improving our financial performance and creating long-lasting value for our shareholders.”

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was born in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, pet care products, and collar and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: www.dogness.com.

