 

Superior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

SEMINOLE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2020. 

“Despite this unique and challenging market environment, we delivered strong operating results, increased cash flow generated from operations and lowered our debt leverage position,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive officer. “On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are pleased to continue our long legacy of shareholder return and declare our quarterly dividend, which reflects our continued confidence in our long-term growth outlook for the business. We want to reiterate our view that a sustainable recurring dividend is an important component of SGC’s value proposition.”      

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO, Tangerine Promotions and Public Identity are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Andrew D. Demott, Jr.
COO, CFO & Treasurer
727-803-7135

-OR-

Hala Elsherbini
Three Part Advisors
Senior Managing Director
214-442-0016

