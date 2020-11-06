 

The All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G Now Available at T-Mobile – the Nation’s Largest 5G Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 15:13  |  63   |   |   

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini starting today. Both models support an advanced 5G experience tapping into all three layers of T-Mobile’s 5G network – America’s first and largest nationwide 5G network. The iPhone 12 Pro Max provides a reimagined pro camera and the largest display with the highest resolution ever on an iPhone for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience, as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which packs the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size, while delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge display. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order at T-Mobile starting today, with availability at T-Mobile and Metro on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.t-mobile.com.

“T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network — America’s largest — combined with the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini brings a powerful 5G experience for people across the country,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. "As the only wireless provider with the right mix of dedicated 5G spectrum to deliver both meaningful coverage and speed — along with a slew of offers, such as a free iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini — T-Mobile is the perfect place to light up these impressive new 5G-enabled iPhones!”

New and existing customers can get the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini for $0 and up to $950 off the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 30 monthly bill credits when adding a line and trading in an eligible iPhone.

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide1 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone, offering an all-new design with the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution at nearly 3.5 million pixels for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and introduces an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance2, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision3, and more. Customers will enjoy a reimagined pro camera system, featuring an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera with an even longer focal length on iPhone Pro Max, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G Now Available at T-Mobile – the Nation’s Largest 5G Network T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini starting today. Both models support an advanced 5G experience tapping into all three layers of T-Mobile’s 5G network – America’s first and largest nationwide 5G network. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Public-Company Third Quarter 2020 Results
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results