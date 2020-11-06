The All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G Now Available at T-Mobile – the Nation’s Largest 5G Network

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini starting today. Both models support an advanced 5G experience tapping into all three layers of T-Mobile’s 5G network – America’s first and largest nationwide 5G network. The iPhone 12 Pro Max provides a reimagined pro camera and the largest display with the highest resolution ever on an iPhone for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience, as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which packs the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size, while delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge display. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order at T-Mobile starting today, with availability at T-Mobile and Metro on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.t-mobile.com.

“T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network — America’s largest — combined with the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini brings a powerful 5G experience for people across the country,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. "As the only wireless provider with the right mix of dedicated 5G spectrum to deliver both meaningful coverage and speed — along with a slew of offers, such as a free iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini — T-Mobile is the perfect place to light up these impressive new 5G-enabled iPhones!”

New and existing customers can get the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini for $0 and up to $950 off the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 30 monthly bill credits when adding a line and trading in an eligible iPhone.

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide1 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone, offering an all-new design with the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution at nearly 3.5 million pixels for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and introduces an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance2, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision3, and more. Customers will enjoy a reimagined pro camera system, featuring an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera with an even longer focal length on iPhone Pro Max, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments.