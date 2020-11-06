 

ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Roth Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020
  • Benchmark Company Technology Virtual One on One Investor Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020
  • 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
   
In the United States: The Blueshirt Group
Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
   
In China: The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

