 

Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 4 and 5 November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 15:26  |  32   |   |   

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 November 2020 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Kasim Kutay
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S
b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,

Identification code 		ADRs


NVO
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs
c)





 Price(s) and volume(s)





        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
  DKK 437.69 378 ADRs  
       
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


378 ADRs
DKK 437.69
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-04
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Stig Strøbæk
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors

(Employee representative)
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S
b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,

Identification code 		Shares


Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c)





 Price(s) and volume(s)





        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
DKK 449.60 400 shares
       
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


400 shares
449.60
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-05
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

Definitions and background information:

Publication

Publication shall take place no later than three working days after the trading by board members, executives or their associated persons. Publication is only required when the total amount of transactions of a specific board member/executive or his/her associated persons in any one calendar year has reached EUR 20,000 (calculated individually).

Who are board members, executives and associated persons?

Board members and executives are members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, respectively, of Novo Nordisk A/S. Associated persons are defined as the following persons associated to a board member/executive: 1) spouse or cohabitant, 2) children under the age of 18 years, 3) Other relatives defined as brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, cousins etc. who have shared the same household with a board member or executive for a period of at least one year on the date of the given transaction and 4) any legal persons, trust, or partnership, the managerial responsibilities of which are discharged by a board member/executive or by a person referred to in items 1)-3) above, or which is directly or indirectly controlled by such a person, or which is set up for the benefit of such a person, or the economic interests of which are substantially equivalent to those of such a person.

What is trading/transaction?

Trading is any kind of transaction, including shares and share related securities purchased or otherwise acquired, sold or otherwise disposed, gifts, mortgages, heritage and grants, allotments and exercise of options.

What is financial instrument and ID code?

Financial instrument includes shares listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen and ADRs listed on New York Stock Exchange, except for ADRs held in 401(k) retirement plan by US-based employees. The ID code is the code (ISIN DK0060534915) of the Novo Nordisk share on the Nasdaq Copenhagen or the code (NVO) on New York Stock Exchange.

What is date and place of transaction?

Date of transaction is the actual transaction date. The place of transaction is the actual place of transaction, i.e. Nasdaq Copenhagen or New York Stock Exchange.

What is the volume and price of transaction and aggregated information?

The volume of transaction is the number of shares (of DKK 0.20 nominal value) or other financial instruments traded. In case of a single transaction the price is the price of that single transaction. In case of multiple transactions, when the transactions relate to the same financial instrument, are of the same nature, are executed on the same day and are executed on the same place, the volume must be aggregated. The price of the aggregated transactions is the weighted average price.

The exchange rate of the Danish Central Bank (Nationalbanken) on the date of transaction is used for calculating the transaction value in DKK in case of ADRs listed on New York Stock Exchange.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:    
Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 4442 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 240 9429 kiau@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg US) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com


Company announcement No 68

Attachment


Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 4 and 5 November 2020 Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 November 2020 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pluralsight Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:36 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Novo Nordisk auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 480 Kronen
11:30 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Overweight'
11:17 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman lässt Novo Nordisk auf 'Conviction Buy List'
11:12 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Buy'
08:33 Uhr
Insulin-Hersteller Novo Nordisk will US-Partner Emisphere schlucken
08:18 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Buy'
05.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Overweight'
05.11.20
Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 4 November 2020
04.11.20
Novo Nordisk korrigiert 11 %: Jetzt ein Kauf?
03.11.20
Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 3 November 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:53 Uhr
966
Die ewig steigende Aktie