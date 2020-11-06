Texas Hospital Chooses Evident and TruBridge Solutions to Create Clinical Efficiencies and Improve Cash Flow

Located in Humble, Texas, Townsen Memorial Hospital, a CIHQ accredited facility, is comprised of an acute care hospital, emergency department, an affiliated surgery center and two affiliated imaging centers serving Humble and Houston, Texas and the surrounding communities. Townsen was looking for one complete and integrated EHR to better manage its clinical and financial operations. Currently, they are using multiple systems and completing all hospital scheduling and registration manually on paper.

Evident LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, announced today that Townsen Memorial Hospital has selected the Evident cloud-hosted EHR solution through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) licensing agreement. Once live, Townsen Memorial Hospital will be running the full suite of Evident clinical and financial applications in its hospital, emergency department, affiliated surgery center and imaging centers. In addition, Townsen purchased the full Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) product suite offered through Evident sister company, TruBridge.

“Serving such a large patient population across both inpatient and outpatient settings results in a very diverse set of care needs for the communities we serve, and we needed a modern, robust technology set to address this type of complex care,” said Lisa Tarkington, Chief Nursing and Clinical Officer, Townsen Memorial Hospital. “We look forward to giving our staff much needed efficiencies so they can focus on our patients and deliver a high standard of care and not be burdened with administrative tasks that can be repetitive and time consuming as a result of using multiple systems and manual processes. With the Evident EHR, our providers and other clinicians will benefit greatly from the advanced workflows and streamlined transfer of patient data across our various care settings.”

On the business side, Townsen Memorial Hospital faced challenges with using multiple financial systems. EHR system integration will give its business office the enhanced accounting and reporting capabilities that it needs for better and faster decision making. In addition, with TruBridge they will gain the ability to get paid faster and get paid more with a full end-to-end RCM offering, maximizing reimbursement and increasing cash flow across their entire organization.