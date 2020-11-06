Sprott Announces Date for 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) (TSX:SII) (“Sprott”) will host a conference call on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2020 third quarter results. The Company plans to release its financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 458-4215 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and provide conference ID 6191323. A taped replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, November 20, 2020 by calling (855) 859-2056, reference number 6191323. The conference call will be webcast live at www.sprott.com and https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6kpdmwn6