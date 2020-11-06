Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kekkonen Kalle

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20201106162115_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 43 Unit price: 21 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 21 EUR

(3): Volume: 125 Unit price: 21 EUR

(4): Volume: 10 Unit price: 21 EUR

(5): Volume: 70 Unit price: 21 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 21 EUR

(7): Volume: 232 Unit price: 21 EUR

(8): Volume: 91 Unit price: 20.8 EUR

(9): Volume: 27 Unit price: 20.8 EUR

(10): Volume: 45 Unit price: 20.8 EUR

(11): Volume: 368 Unit price: 20.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 280 Unit price: 20.8 EUR

(13): Volume: 9 Unit price: 20.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 1,500 Volume weighted average price: 20.89067 EUR





Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and together with EOS, the pro forma net sales of the group exceeded in 2019 an estimated EUR 90 million. Harvia Group employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.