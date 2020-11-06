 

Alm. Brand – Changes to the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 16:08  |  30   |   |   

6 November 2020
Announcement no. 45/2020

Alm. Brand – Changes to the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S

As a consequence of the sale of Alm. Brand Bank A/S to Sydbank A/S as announced in company announcement no. 40/2020, employee-elected board member Susanne Larsen resigned from the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S effective from 3 November 2020. Susanne Larsen was elected to the board as an employee representative of the group’s bank employees.

Employee representative Helle Låsby Frederiksen has also resigned from the company’s Board of Directors and was replaced by personal alternate Lotte Kathrine Sørensen effective from 9 October 2020.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Mikael Bo Larsen, Senior Investor Relations Officer, phone number +45 51 43 80 02.

Attachment


Alm. Brand Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alm. Brand – Changes to the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S 6 November 2020 Announcement no. 45/2020 Alm. Brand – Changes to the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S As a consequence of the sale of Alm. Brand Bank A/S to Sydbank A/S as announced in company announcement no. 40/2020, employee-elected board …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Pluralsight Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:16 Uhr
Alm. Brand – Exercise of options
04.11.20
Alm. Brand – Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties
04.11.20
Alm. Brand A/S - Interim report Q3 2020
30.10.20
Approval of Sydbank A/S’ acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank A/S