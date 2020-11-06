6 November 2020

Announcement no. 45/2020

Alm. Brand – Changes to the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S

As a consequence of the sale of Alm. Brand Bank A/S to Sydbank A/S as announced in company announcement no. 40/2020, employee-elected board member Susanne Larsen resigned from the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S effective from 3 November 2020. Susanne Larsen was elected to the board as an employee representative of the group’s bank employees.