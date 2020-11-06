CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 06.11.2020, 16:20 | 26 | 0 |
Bid procedure 13 November 2020
|Bonds
|
Government bond SGB 1060 (SE0009496367) 2028-05-12
Government bond SGB 1062 (SE0013935319) 2031-05-12
|Bid date
|Friday 13 November 2020
|Bid times
|0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1060
SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1062
Maximum volume SEK 3,0 billion
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1060
A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1062
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1010 hours (CET) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Tuesday 17 November 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 6 November 2020
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0