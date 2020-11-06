 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Bid procedure 13 November 2020

Bonds Government bond SGB 1060 (SE0009496367) 2028-05-12
Government bond SGB 1062 (SE0013935319) 2031-05-12

 

 
Bid date Friday 13 November 2020
Bid times 0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1060
SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1062

 

Maximum volume SEK 3,0 billion

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1060
A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1062
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time No later than 1010 hours (CET) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date Tuesday 17 November 2020
Delivery of Bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
   
   

Stockholm, 6 November 2020


