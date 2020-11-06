CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Bid procedure 13 November 2020

Bonds Government bond SGB 1060 (SE0009496367) 2028-05-12

Government bond SGB 1062 (SE0013935319) 2031-05-12









Bid date Friday 13 November 2020

Bid times 0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1060

SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1062







Maximum volume SEK 3,0 billion





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1060

A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1062

Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid

Expected allocation time No later than 1010 hours (CET) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date Tuesday 17 November 2020