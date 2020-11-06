CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
Bid procedure 12 November 2020
|Bonds
|
Covered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5533 (SE0010442731) 2023-09-20
Covered Bond SEB 575 (SE0010546572) 2022-12-21
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1586 (SE0003174838) 2022-09-21
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 192 (SE0010133207) 2023-03-15
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2212 (SE0010297085) 2022-12-21
Covered Bond Lansfors. Hypotek 515 (SE0007278429) 2022-09-21
Covered Bond SCBC 143 (SE0008586655) 2022-06-15
|Bid date
|Thursday 12 November 2020
|Bid times
|0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5533
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 575
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1586
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 192
SEK 300 million ± SEK 150 million in issue 2212
SEK 600 million ± SEK 300 million in issue 515
SEK 600 million ± SEK 300 million in issue 143
Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total
|
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5533
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 575
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1586
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 192
A maximum of SEK 300 million per bid in issue 2212
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 515
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 143
|
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1015 hours (CET) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Monday 16 November 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 6 November 2020
