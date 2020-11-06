 

DRaaS Market worth $14.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "DRaaS Market by Service Type (Backup and Restore, Real-Time Replication, and Data Protection), Deployment Model (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global DRaaS Market size is expected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2020 to USD 14.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.3% during the forecast period.

The flexibility and agility of cloud-based models would support the IT service needs of enterprises. The leading CSPs/hyperscalers—Microsoft, IBM, and AWS—are expected to increase their CAPEX primarily for data center expansion to support the increasing workload for their internal and external stakeholders. The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies. The emerging technologies, such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) are gaining traction, which is ultimately leading to the growth of the DRaaS Market, globally.

The sudden shutdown of offices, schools, colleges, and physical retail stores has massively disrupted operations; this has led to an increase in the demand for digital workplace tools and services, such as Zoom, Slack, Blackboard, Lynda, Canvas, Google Classroom, AnyMeeting, and Moodle. AWS, Microsoft, and Google host and manage all applications in a public cloud environment. Increased spend on cloud services by select industries due to COVID-19. Industries, such as IT and ITeS, telecom, online retail/commerce, media, and BFSI, are expected to increase spending on cloud-based services to sustain their business. Highly regulated and cash-rich industries, such as BFSI, are also expected to move selective workloads to public cloud environments.

